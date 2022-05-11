Queen’s Baton Relay for Commonwealth Games is set to come through the Warwick district

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is set to come through the Warwick district this summer. Photo supplied by Birmingham 2022

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games.

The the relay will travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 28.

Kicking off on Thursday June 2, the Baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The Baton will then resume the international journey and return to England on Monday July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

On Friday July 22, the Warwick district will officially welcome the baton.

It is also scheduled to pass through North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby the day before on July 21.

During its time in the Warwick district, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Kenilworth with the route running along the streets of Old Town to the grounds of Kenilworth Castle, before diverting to Warwick for a brief photo stop and then making its way to Whitnash Civic Centre and Library.

The baton is also due to pass through Gaydon and Stratford on the same day.

It will then return to the area on Tuesday July 26 when the Baton passed through Balsall Common and Shirley, among other towns, on it’s way to Birmingham.

Members of the public are being encouraged to get involved with the celebrations.

Cllr Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “We can’t wait for the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which will be the forerunner to the biggest and most exciting programme of international sport and culture ever seen in our district.

"We very much hope that our community will come out in their droves to join the celebrations and make it a day when lifetime memories are made.”

Thousands of ‘batonbearers’, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the baton each day, and the relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

Among the confirmed community batonbearers are two residents from the Warwick district.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is truly one of the most fantastic spectacles of any sporting event and we are so fortunate that it will be passing through every district and borough in Warwickshire as part of the final part of its journey through England on the way to opening ceremony this summer.

“We hope to see as many of our residents as possible, coming out to support the Community batonbearers – inspirational individuals who contribute to making Warwickshire the best it can be – as they carry the Queen’s Baton on its journey through the county.

"There is guaranteed to be a real carnival atmosphere and plenty of activities for residents to take part in along the route.”

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, added: “Whilst the baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey.

"It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands’ history.

"And by the time the baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.