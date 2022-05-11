Queen's Baton Relay set to pass through Rugby this summer

Kadeena Cox receiving the Baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games.

In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of show-stopping sport nears ever closer.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England, ending at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

And on Thursday, July 21, Rugby will officially welcome the Baton.

During its time in Rugby, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Caldecott Park and Rugby School.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Rugby includes:• 2.19pm, Community Festival, Caldecott Park• 2.35pm, Relay through the Town Centre, North Street and High Street• 2.45pm, Rugby School Reception

The Birmingham 2022 website will be updated with information over the coming months, with detail on the events and where to line the route.Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “The Queen’s Baton relay is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Rugby to get involved with the Commonwealth games.

"On 21 July there will be a community day in Caldecott Park before the Baton relay continues through Rugby town centre on its journey to the games.

“I’m looking forward to the day, and hope that communities make the most of their chance to be involved in the games.”

Thousands of Baton bearers will carry the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 Baton bearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.