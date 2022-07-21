Queen’s Baton Relay to visit Gaydon's British Motor Museum

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the British Motor Museum on tomorrow (Friday July 22) in its final stage to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

During its time in the Stratford district, the Queen’s Baton Relay will also visit the Recreation Ground in Stratford after visiting the British Motor Museum.

1953 Land Rover Series 1. Photo by the British Motor Museum

Jeff Coope, managing director of the British Motor Museum, said: “We feel very privileged that the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the Museum on the morning of July 22.

"We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Baton and will be working with our local community and visitors to give it a warm welcome, including hosting a special parade of British iconic cars and a display of Royal Cars that we have in our prized collection.”

The Baton will arrive at the museum at around 9:53am, leaving 20 minutes later.

Members of the public are encouraged to line the museum’s main driveway to watch the Baton and parade of British cars.

There will also be a special Gaydon Gathering of 200 British classics which spectators can view whilst the Baton entourage goes into the museum for a private demonstration of STEM activities by the Museum’s Learning team and the STEM ambassadors from MOD Kineton.

The Museum itself will stay closed to the public until 11am but, after the Baton has left (approximately 10.30am), it will then open its doors to spectators of the Queen’s Baton Relay event, offering a discounted entry for the day of £10 for adults and £7 for children.

Inside the Welcome Gallery visitors will be able view a display of vehicles from the Royal household including the first bespoke Royal Land Rover state review car, one of the fleet of vehicles used for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s first Commonwealth Tour in 195¾ and a 1971 Rover P5B, the personal property of HM the Queen but on long term loan to the museum.