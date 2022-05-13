Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration event will take place in Leamington town centre next month

A celebration event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will take place in Leamington town centre next month.

The Right Royal Picnic, including music, entertainment, activities, games and competitions, will take place at The Pump Room Gardens on Saturday June 4 from 11am to 4pm.

People are invited to take along a picnic and enjoy live music and entertainment, fairground rides, cookery classes with ‘Get Cooking’ and tie dye activities, crown making and bunting making with ‘ArtLAB’ in the arts and crafts tent.

Stephanie Kerr of BID Leamington and artist Amelia Renfrew promote the forthcoming Right Royal Picnic event taking place at The Pump Room Gardens on June 4.

There will also be a range of competitions, and visitors can take part in a Corgi Trail Treasure Hunt, get involved in the best dressed contest or put their baking skills to the test in the Right Royal Bake Off competition.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of the event organiser BID Leamington, said: “We’re delighted to be organising a Right Royal Picnic to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

“It should be a fantastic day of fun and entertainment for all of the family, and we look forward to welcoming everyone along to the Pump Room Gardens with their picnic blankets on June 4."

BID Leamington is again working with artist and businesswoman Amelia Renfrew, who has designed the artwork for this year’s event.

Amelia, founder of Regency Cleaning Company based in the town centre, was asked to get creative after designing the popular artwork for BID’s Jubilee Tea Party in 2012.

Her latest design is being used not only to advertise the event but as part of a colouring competition.

A black and white copy of the artwork has been produced and organisers are inviting children to download this to colour in and bring their creations to display at the event.

Amelia said: “I was absolutely delighted to be invited to design the Jubilee artwork for the town once again.

“I really love Leamington and it was wonderful to pick up my paints and pens again after so long - it reminded me how relaxing it is to tap into our creativity. I really hope everyone enjoys the celebrations.”