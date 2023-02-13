Karak Chaii opened at the site next door to the Co-op in The Parade on Saturday (February 11).

People queued to get a taste of the food on offer at a new Indian street food restaurant in Leamington town centre on Saturday (February 11).

Karak Chaii has opened for business at the site next door to the Co-op in The Parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh Sander, the son of Leamington One Stop owner Sunder Sandher, has invested in the site to refurbish it and open the restaurant there.

The opening of Karak Chaii in Leamington.

He saw a gap in the market, ‘having researched the type of restaurant the town centre was missing’ and wanted to serve street food that would taste like it does in India.

Read more: Leamington Polish Centre presented with award for its tireless work helping Ukrainians

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh said he was so busy that he had to call in extra help from his family to deal with the amount of customers who came through the doors over the weekend.