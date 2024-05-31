Quiz night to be held in Warwick to help raise money towards more Christmas lights for the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A quiz night is set to be held in Warwick to help raise money towards more Christmas lights for the town.

Last year, Warwick Town Council installed more Christmas lights in town centre than in previous years – and this year the council has been raising money for even more lights.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “Our Christmas light displays are a perfect opportunity for visitors to come into Warwick and support our town centre and local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During these challenging times it also brings happiness and joy to people in Warwick; whether they work, live, or visit Warwick over the Christmas period.

A quiz night is set to be held in Warwick to help raise money towards more Christmas lights for the town. Photo by Warwick Town Council

“Our preparations are now underway for Christmas 2024 and this years displays are set to be bigger and better than ever.

"We are planning several fundraising events throughout the year to help us raise additional money for the lights.

“Following the success of our recent quiz night, we are excited to confirm we have teamed up with The Warwick Arms Hotel again to host another quiz night on July 5.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised will go towards this year’s Christmas lights.

The event will also include a raffle and silent auction, with several prizes including a five course meal for two at Restaurant Hem and family weekend tickets to Warwick Folk Festival.

Tickets are £10 per person, to include a glass of fizz on arrival.

Teams numbers are up to four people and can be made up on the evening. The winning team will win a hamper donated by Tesco Express Chase Meadow.