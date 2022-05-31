Radio 1’s Big Weekend ‘loser’ mucks in at Hatton Adventure World

Sibby, who as a consolation prize, got to much out the pigs at Hatton Adventure World after losing in the competition to win the last ticket to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry. Photo supplied

The Warwickshire attraction was recently visited by Radio 1’s Greg James’ Breakfast Show after listeners Stella and Sibby competed for the last ticket to the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry, with Stella being crowned the winner.

This left Sibby with the prize of mucking out pigs at Hatton Adventure World.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radio 1 team whisked Sibby to Hatton off to complete her forfeit.

Sibby donned some wellies and mucked out Beatrice the pig and her piglets.

Sibby said she was pleasantly surprised to have really enjoyed the pig experience, and the opportunity to meet and care for some of the farm animals that live at Hatton.