Radio 1’s Big Weekend ‘loser’ mucks in at Hatton Adventure World

The Warwickshire attraction was recently visited by Radio 1’s Greg James’ Breakfast Show after listeners Stella and Sibby competed for the last ticket to the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry, with Stella being crowned the winner.
This left Sibby with the prize of mucking out pigs at Hatton Adventure World.
The Radio 1 team whisked Sibby to Hatton off to complete her forfeit.
Sibby donned some wellies and mucked out Beatrice the pig and her piglets.
Sibby said she was pleasantly surprised to have really enjoyed the pig experience, and the opportunity to meet and care for some of the farm animals that live at Hatton.
Assistant farm manager Alice Latham said: “Sibby did a fantastic job of mucking out the pigs’ home today – and the piglets loved having a fuss from their new friend”.