Radio Abbey is hosting fundraising quiz in Kenilworth this week
The team at Radio Abbey will be hosting the event on Saturday (March 29) at 7pm at The Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End.
It will be in aid of supporting the running and maintenance of Radio Abbey and Abbey End Studio, which is a community recording studio and radio station.
Tables of four or six people can be booked or people can join one of the 'find-me-a-team' tables.
Tickets cost £9 per person and include a Ploughman's sharing platter and attendees can also bring their own drinks to the event.
To buy tickets go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-kenilworth-centre/t-rpvgdzg
A spokesperson from Radio Abbey said: “Radio Abbey is not just a platform for our community, but a community for our presenters.
"Support us by coming to our quiz and having a great time.”
For more information about Radio Abbey go to: https://www.radioabbey.com/