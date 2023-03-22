Radio presenters leave their mark at a site of global broadcasting history near Rugby

Free Radio Breakfast Show hosts JD and Roisin unveiled their Hollywood-style handprints at Houlton School, which was originally the home of the historic Rugby Radio Station.

Two radio presenters have unveiled their Hollywood-style handprints at a special event to celebrate the broadcasting heritage of a new housing development near Rugby.

Free Radio Breakfast Show hosts JD and Roisin were joined by student broadcasters when they visited Houlton School, which was originally the home of the historic Rugby Radio Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pupils involved in the school’s own radio station helped the popular pair unveil the handprints, which were made during their visit to the William Davis Homes development at Houlton last August.

Free Radio Breakfast Show hosts JD and Roisin unveil their Hollywood-style handprints at Houlton School, with Jacob (aged 11) and Maizie (aged 12).

Houlton was named after the town in the United States that received the first transatlantic voice broadcast from Rugby Radio Station in 1927. At the time, Rugby had the world’s most powerful radio transmission station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby Radio Station has now been transformed into a secondary school as part of the wider development of the 1,200 acre site by developer Urban & Civic. It includes new homes, schools, shopping areas, community facilities and green open spaces.

Unveiling the handprints and accompanying plaque outside the original entrance to the radio station (now part of the school), JD and Roisin said: “We’re really proud to play a part in celebrating the broadcasting history of this special site.

“We have a strong connection with this area, so it was fantastic to meet some of the young broadcasters at Houlton School. It’s amazing to think our handprints will be here for posterity. We feel honoured to help remember and celebrate the area’s radio heritage.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plaque at the site