Rail operator in Leamington warns customers of engineering works and line closures this weekend

Chiltern Railways has warned its customers of planned engineering works and line closures due to take place this weekend.

The scheduled engineering work and line closures will result in rail services being affected over this weekend (Saturday September 23, Sunday 24) and next weekend (Saturday September 30, Sunday October 1).

This weekend and Sunday October 1, engineering work on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Birmingham New Street will result in busier than usual services between the two cities.

Chiltern Railways will operate additional longer trains in response, but no services will stop at Kings Sutton, Lapworth, or Hatton stations, with replacement buses in operation.

This Saturday (September 23) and next Saturday (September 30) replacement buses will be running between Banbury and Princes Risborough from 11pm, the operator warns late-travelling customers to check before they travel.

On Sunday (September 24) no services will be travelling to the Bicester Village area due to engineering work. Customers wishing to visit the area have been advised to travel to Bicester North, where a bus will connect them to Bicester Village.

On Sunday (October 1) engineering works will close the railway between Haddenham and Thame Parkway and Bicester until approximately 08.35, with buses running between Princes Risborough, Banbury, and Oxford during this time.

A spokesperson for the rail operator said: "Chiltern Railways would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while these vital engineering works take place and apologise for any inconvenience caused."