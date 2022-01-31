Kenilworh Station.

Rail services between Leamington and Kenilworth are set to return at the end of February.

West Midlands Railway (WMR) has been running rail replacement services on the route due to the impact of Covid-19.

But the rail service provider has now said the from Sunday February 27, a full train service will be re-introduced on the line between Leamington and Nuneaton.

"Please note, for operational reasons, on Sunday 27 February the first morning services on this line will be served by rail replacement bus" said WMR.

"Updated timetables for the above routes will be made available in due course."

In August last year, we reported on Kenilworth commuter Elaine Corrie's grave concerns about the "chaotic descent" of the town's station through its "erratic and unstable train service".

WMR said that Covid-19 had "an unprecedented impact on its service with one-in-three colleagues missing work and 25,000 driver training days lost".