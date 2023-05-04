Rail travellers in Leamington and Warwick urged to check timetable changes

Chiltern Railways will be changing the times for all of its trains from Sunday May 21. The timetable change means there will be two trains per hour operating between Bicester North, Warwick and Birmingham Moor Street.

Chiltern Railways passengers who regularly use the company’s services from and to Leamington and Warwick stations are being urged to check the times of their journeys times at the end of this month.

The rail operator will be changing the times for all of its trains from Sunday May 21.

Chiltern has said its new timetable, developed in partnership with Network Rail, “builds on data-driven capacity improvements made in December 2022 while providing customers with standard departure times from each station in the off peak and evening peak.

Image courtesy of Chiltern Railways.

A spokesman for Chiltern said: “The May 2023 timetable has been designed to reflect the ongoing rail recovery, changing commuter patterns and a boom in weekend leisure travel.

"The regular departure times throughout most of the day will improve connectivity, and make train times easier for customers to remember, ensuring that they can plan ahead with confidence.

“Additional peak capacity has been maintained on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with further increased service frequencies in the West Midlands on key commuter routes in collaboration with West Midlands Trains.”

The operator is also adding extra Saturday seats to ensure that there are two trains per hour connecting Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone at the busiest times.

This equates to more than 2,000 extra seats each way for those travelling on Saturdays.

The Chiltern spokesman added: “All of the changes in Chiltern’s May timetable are designed to put carriages and services where they are needed most throughout the week based on customer demand, with the aim of improving customer experience, connectivity between stations and the reliability of service.

“Due to every train time on the network changing, Chiltern Railways is urging customers to triple-check their journey before they travel.”