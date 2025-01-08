Reaction to publication of review into Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Earlier today (Wednesday) we reported on the publication of a review into Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Hunt.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the report states that the force needs a “more proactive and transparent approach” in its communication with the media and public, it also concluded that there was no suggestion that Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner's (PCC’s) membership of the Countryside Alliance influenced police decision-making. And it stated that the force acted lawfully when it entered, what became to be known as, the 'secret protocol' with Warwickshire Hunt.

“Clear operational independence was maintained throughout, with all decisions made by Warwickshire Police personnel at an appropriate level,” the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith

Here are some reactions from the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs, Warwickshire Hunt, Countryside Alliance and Warwickshire Police.

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs

"The review offers nothing of substance and has not given us and the public confidence in the police and the PCC," said a spokesperson from the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS). The review said that Warwickshire Police were acting lawfully by not making the protocol public but the WMHS said the review did not go far enough to explain why this was the case and why the CPN was dropped and replaced with the protocol. "The review is vague and does not address the questions we wanted answered," they added. "In our opinion, it suggests that senior officers were not happy with the CPN being dropped and the protocol not being made public. "The police need to get the public's trust back by investigating evidence and looking into reports on Warwickshire Hunt. "For us, it is business and usual and we will keep holding the hunt to account.”

The Warwickshire Hunt

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Hunt said: “The Warwickshire Hunt is pleased to see that this independent review has reinforced the fact that the CPN was dealt with entirely appropriately by all parties. "The review confirms that the Warwickshire Hunt has acted appropriately, and members of the public can be assured that the hunt will continue to work with the police for the benefit of local communities while conducting their lawful hunting activities. “It is a shame that the false allegations made by the West Midland Hunt Saboteurs (members of whom have previously been prosecuted for falsifying evidence) mean that taxpayer money is being wasted by having to refute their fictitious claims. The hunt welcomes the police’s new operational strategy which aims to improve police responses to hunting-related concerns whilst still balancing other policing priorities in Warwickshire.”

Countryside Alliance

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “We are pleased that the review has made it absolutely clear that the Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe’s, membership of the Alliance had absolutely no bearing on this case. More importantly it raises significant questions about the use of a Community Protection Notice against the Warwickshire Hunt. We continue to believe that they are not relevant to trail hunting and it is clear that Warwickshire Police’s legal advisors were similarly sceptical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith from Warwickshire Police

“We will work proactively to complete the recommendations, several of which have already been implemented." “As the independent report states, hunting is a highly divisive topic which elicits strong opinions. Trail Hunting, and associated protest, can create anti-social behaviour and road safety concerns. In May 2022, in an effort to address such issues, a Community Protection Notice was applied for by the force. In doing so, Warwickshire Police became the first force in the country to take such action – a practice that has now been used by a number of other police forces.

“As the first of its kind, the Community Protection Notice was appealed by the Warwickshire Hunt and the court tasked both sides with seeking to settle matters outside of litigation. At the same time, the court stayed the Community Protection Notice meaning it was unenforceable.

“As the independent report details, after careful consideration, and under the leadership of an Assistant Chief Constable, it was decided that a civil agreement (also known as a civil protocol) was the most effective way to achieve the directions of the court and address the associated anti-social behaviour and road safety concerns.

“The now obsolete civil protocol has been the subject of much confusion, and some have claimed it to be a ‘secret deal’. This is not the case, and the independent review explains why. This is a document that is considered privileged civil court information, subject to confidentiality and covered by legal privilege, meaning it shouldn’t be shared publicly unless the affected parties agree to waive their legal privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the report says, the force under-estimated the level of potential public interest in this matter and its approach to communications could and should have been more proactive. This may have avoided some of the confusion that ensued.

“I absolutely recognise the impact this matter has had on public trust and confidence in the force and policing more generally. As the independent report confirms, the protocol was entered into in good faith and with the best of intentions. It has, however, become a significant distraction to the vitally important work that our officers, staff and volunteers do to protect the communities of Warwickshire.

“As the newly appointed Chief Constable, and after careful consideration, I have taken the decision to release the civil protocol into the public domain. I have informed the Warwickshire Hunt of my decision and in doing so waived the legal privilege that the document attracted.

“A copy of the now obsolete civil protocol is available on the force website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the point the protocol became obsolete, the force published a new Code of Behaviour for anyone involved in trail hunting, protesting around it, or simply interested in how we police these matters. This remains available on our website and includes clear guidance on how to report associated crimes.

“Moving forward, at the end of each trail hunting season (Spring), we will carry out an operational review that will include engagement with affected stakeholders. This review will be published and will detail relevant facts and figures of what has and hasn’t happened.

“As the independent report details, trail hunting can be a challenging area for policing, and I have therefore asked the College of Policing and the National Police Coordination Centre to help us understand the experiences and learning from other UK police forces in this particular area.

“Warwickshire Police will operate without fear or favour, and I have previously said publicly that we will not always get things right. However, we will learn from our mistakes, and we will be relentless in our pursuit to continually improve. In 2025, we will build and deliver a new policing plan that ensures we are serving our communities effectively. The views and voices of our people, our partners and our public will be heard, and used to inform our future."