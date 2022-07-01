Ready, steady, grow – Warwick in Bloom is back for 2022

More than 285 baskets in addition to around 60 tubs and planters have been placed around the town thanks to the support of Warwick residents and businesses. Photo supplied

Warwick’s annual ‘Warwick in Bloom’ competition is back and this year there are 13 categories for residents and businesses to enter.

There are categories for shops, commercial premises, pubs and B&Bs, and schools, in addition to the familiar gardens, window boxes, hanging baskets and community planting categories.

Warwick in Bloom welcomes entries to anyone with a CV34 postcode. The competition is now open for entries until the closing date of July 31.

Entrants are invited to email photos and/or a video to show their planting and growing achievements.

People can submit photos taken between August 2021 to the end of July 2022.

The competition announcement comes as more baskets, flowering tubs, and plants have been placed in the town.

Cllr Linda Butler, deputy chair of community and culture at Warwick Town Council said: “This year, Warwick Town Council and the Warwick in Bloom team have arranged for the town to be more plentiful in petals than ever before.

"We have installed more than 285 baskets in addition to some 60 tubs and planters thanks to the support of Warwick residents and businesses.

"With a royal theme of red, white, and blue planting, the baskets and planters were all installed ahead of the Platinum Jubilee and, alongside all the bunting displays, helped to make the town look resplendent for the celebratory weekend.”

The Warwick in Bloom team would also like to thank all the residents, schools, businesses and Warwick Town Council for the help and support with the planting baskets.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community and culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “After a bumper crop of award-winning entries in 2021, it’s great to welcome residents and businesses to showcase their planting prowess in the Warwick in Bloom competition for 2022.

"We welcome entries from everyone, whether they be first-time planters or horticultural experts.

"This is a competition that celebrates green spaces and the transformations that Warwick people make to them. We look forward to celebrating with this year’s winners at the annual prize giving party in the autumn.”

Here are the categories:

~ Category 1: Retailers and shops

~ Category 2: Commercial premises (baskets and boxes)

~ Category 2a: Commercial premises (gardens)

~ Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

~ Category 4: Domestic large gardens

~ Class 5: Domestic small garden (front)

~ Class 5a: Domestic small garden (back)

~ Class 6: Domestic window box or hanging baskets

~ Class 7: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals)

~ Class 8: Community gardens (groups)

~ Class 9: School activity or garden

~ Class 10: Public access gardens

~ Class 11: Community streets

Photographs and/or video entries should be sent to [email protected] as attachments or links. Entrants should include information stating which category they are entering, their name, address, and phone number.

The judges also welcome any written background information about entrants’ planting, especially if you had a planting theme – such as a Jubilee planting scheme.