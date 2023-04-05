Warwick District Council leader Councillor Andrew Day joined 24 volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens litter pick on Saturday (April 1)

A monthly tidy up of a park in Leamington town centre had a record turnout at the weekend.

Warwick District Council leader Councillor Andrew Day joined 24 volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens litter pick on Saturday (April 1).

Wearing hi-viz tabards, the volunteers managed to fill several bags of litter from the gardens, borders and surrounding pavements.

Volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (far right) at the April tidy up event at the park. Picture supplied.

Several passers-by extended their thanks and took the opportunity to admire the latest installation in Art Box – an exhibition inspired by the book The Snail and the Whale courtesy of Year 2 pupils at St Paul’s Primary School.

Warming refreshments were provided by Holy Trinity church nearby.

The next tidy up event is on May 8 from 10.30am as part of The Big Help Out in celebration of the Coronation.

