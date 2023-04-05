Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
4 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
5 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
5 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
8 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Record turnout for monthly tidy up at park in Leamington town centre

Warwick District Council leader Councillor Andrew Day joined 24 volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens litter pick on Saturday (April 1)

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

A monthly tidy up of a park in Leamington town centre had a record turnout at the weekend.

Warwick District Council leader Councillor Andrew Day joined 24 volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens litter pick on Saturday (April 1).

Wearing hi-viz tabards, the volunteers managed to fill several bags of litter from the gardens, borders and surrounding pavements.

Most Popular
Volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (far right) at the April tidy up event at the park. Picture supplied.Volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (far right) at the April tidy up event at the park. Picture supplied.
Volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (far right) at the April tidy up event at the park. Picture supplied.

Several passers-by extended their thanks and took the opportunity to admire the latest installation in Art Box – an exhibition inspired by the book The Snail and the Whale courtesy of Year 2 pupils at St Paul’s Primary School.

Read More
Leamington man with cerebral palsy stars in film about how he climbed Everest on...

Warming refreshments were provided by Holy Trinity church nearby.

The next tidy up event is on May 8 from 10.30am as part of The Big Help Out in celebration of the Coronation.

All are welcome.

LeamingtonWarwick District CouncilPrimary school