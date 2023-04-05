A monthly tidy up of a park in Leamington town centre had a record turnout at the weekend.
Warwick District Council leader Councillor Andrew Day joined 24 volunteers for the Friends of Christchurch Gardens litter pick on Saturday (April 1).
Wearing hi-viz tabards, the volunteers managed to fill several bags of litter from the gardens, borders and surrounding pavements.
Several passers-by extended their thanks and took the opportunity to admire the latest installation in Art Box – an exhibition inspired by the book The Snail and the Whale courtesy of Year 2 pupils at St Paul’s Primary School.
Warming refreshments were provided by Holy Trinity church nearby.
The next tidy up event is on May 8 from 10.30am as part of The Big Help Out in celebration of the Coronation.
All are welcome.