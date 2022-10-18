Recycle your old running shoes at leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick

Image courtesy of Everyone Active.

Old running shoes can now be taken to leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick to be recycled.

Everyone Active, which manages the leisure centres at Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park, has joined forces with the JogOn campaign – which is aiming to keep one million pairs of running shoes out of landfill.

Collection bins have been placed in the reception areas of both centres.

The JogOn collection bin at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington.

JogOn estimates that every year in the UK alone, more than 30million pairs of shoes end up in landfill, while elsewhere in the world around three million people suffer from sole diseases.

But it is hoped this nationwide partnership with Everyone Active will make a valuable contribution to drastically improving those statistics.

Gareth Wagg, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with JogOn for this hugely positive initiative, which means the local community can make a real difference.

“We would encourage people of all ages to donate their unwanted running shoes so that they can experience a second life, rather than simply going to landfill.

“It’s just a matter of dropping the shoes into collection bins at our centres and Everyone Active and JogOn will do the rest.”