Recycling centre in Kenilworth set to temporarily close for one day for maintenance work

A recycling centre in Kenilworth is set to temporarily close for one day so that maintenance work can take place.

Cherry Orchard Household Waste Recycling Centre will close on Tuesday April 8.

Work is due to take place at the site office.

There will be no access to the recycling centre or reuse shop but the site is expected be open again the next day (Wednesday April 9). Any changes to this plan will be posted on the site webpages and Warwickshire Recycles social media channels.

Cherry Orchard Household Waste Recycling Centre in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview

Bookings for that day have been suspended and residents are being advised to consider using the recycling centre at Princes Drive in Leamington on that day instead.

With favourable weather expected over the next few weeks and Easter later in the month, it is anticipated that the recycling centres will be busy in April.

Warwickshire County Council said that booking a slot is strongly recommended, especially for weekend visits or visits before noon.

Andrew Pau, head of waste and country parks, said: “The essential maintenance works at Cherry Orchard are unavoidable. We apologise to anyone whose plans to visit the recycling centre will need to be adjusted as a result.

“Warwickshire residents have made significant progress in reusing, recycling, and composting their household waste.

"We would like to thank residents for taking the time and effort to recycle and to reassure them that it is making a difference and is a major contributor towards the county becoming net zero.”

Information about recycling centres and booking can be found at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc