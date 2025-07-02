Recycling centre near Stratford set to close for six days

A recycling centre near Stratford is set to close for six days.

The Burton Farm site in Bishopton will be closed from Monday July 7 to Thursday July 10 and then again on Monday July 14 and Tuesday July 15.

Warwickshire County Council said the closure is “to allow for essential repairs to the mains water supply”.

There will be no access to the recycling centre or reuse shop on the closure days.

The site will be open as normal Friday July 11 to Sunday July 13.

Residents are being urged to visit alternative sites at: Princes Drive in Leamington, Shipston and Wellesbourne.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, heritage and culture, said: “Burton Farm Recycling Centre will be temporarily closed from Monday July 7 to allow for essential repairs to the mains water supply.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding while these important maintenance works are carried out.”

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling