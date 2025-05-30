Red Arrows to fly over south Warwickshire over the next few days - here's when to keep an eye out

The iconic Red Arrows are set to fly over south Warwickshire today and across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RAF Red Arrows flyby will be one of the many displays and performances set to take place in the county for the annual Midlands Air Festival.

Taking place at Ragley Hall in Alcester from today (Friday May 30) to Sunday (June 1), classic and military jets, high energy aerobatics, formation teams, helicopters, aerial ballet, flying circus, Second World War warbirds and parachutes will be on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a schedule of the estimated timings for the Red Arrows coming over the county

RAFAT Red Arrows practice their first display over Zadar Air Base to start Exercise Spring Hawk in 2024. Photo by AS1 Iwan Lewis RAF

Friday May 30

The Red Arrows are due at the Midlands Air Festival at 5.30pm for their display.

The flight path for the team will skirt the county passing over Oxfordshire and Worcestershire between 5.15pm and 5.29pm before the Alcester destination.

On the return flight to Brize Norton the Arrows will then pass over from Alcester back towards Salford Priors in Evesham and then on to Oxfordshire.

Saturday May 31

The Red Arrows are due to return to the Midlands Air Festival for another display, this time it is estimated to take place between 11.55am to 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday June 1

The Midlands Air Festival will have a third and final display of the Red Arrows between 5.25pm and 6pm.

For a full timing break down and a map of the flight path go to: https://www.military-airshows.co.uk/press25/redarrowsschedule2025.htm

The Midlands Air Festival

The event organisers have confirmed the appearances of new aircraft including the F86 Sabre, L-29 Delfin, Pitts Special S1-S, Team Niebergall and T-6 Harvard which will take to the skies above Ragley Hall across the weekend.

The additions will join the RAF Red Arrows and the Royal Air Force will also be sending the much-loved Battle of Britain Memorial flight of Lancaster, Dakota, Spitfire and Hurricane, along with the Tutor aerobatics trainer, the RAF Falcons mass parachute team and a Friday flypast from the RAF Typhoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nightfire Show

This year’s Nightfire show will feature a farewell performance by Bob Grimstead in his Fournier RF4D. Bob has been a staple of Midlands Air Festival since its inception.

This Nightfire display will mark the beginning of his retirement season from display flying after decades of excellence. Bob’s precision aerobatics and energy management skills will be on full display, making this a must-see moment.

Flying Bulls announcement

The Flying Bulls aerobatic helicopter will be piloted by a world-renowned daredevil and aviation legend, Felix Baumgartner.

Felix gained international fame for his record-breaking skydive, where he became the first person to break the sound barrier in freefall, leaping from a capsule suspended under a balloon on the edge of space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is set to take the controls of the aerobatic helicopter, capable of gravity-defying stunts like flying upside down.

Air Balloons

Across the three days of the festival, visitors can see one of the largest gathering of giant multi coloured hot air balloons and airships in the UK.

More than 150 of them can be seen either tethered or flying in the mass take-offs, including a number of massive character ‘special shape’ balloons, many standing over a 100ft tall, including: Oggy the Friendly Dragon, Princess Nelly and Wallaby.

For more information go to: https://www.midlandsairfestival.com/