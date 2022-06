File image.

The RAF’s iconic display team will be performing in front of thousands of excited spectators at the Isle of Wight Festival tonight.

And they are expected to fly over Long Buckby between 3.09pm and 3.14pm this afternoon.

Providing the day remains clear, those living to the east of our borough may want to have their cameras at the ready.