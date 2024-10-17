Refugee from Afghanistan now living in Warwickshire speaks about his experience moving to the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A refugee from Afghanistan who now living in Warwickshire with his family has spoken about his experience moving to the county.

The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) supports people from Afghanistan now living in Warwickshire who left their country because their work or views put them in danger and at risk of reprisals if they remained.

Under the scheme people are granted indefinite leave to live in the UK and their families are supported by Warwickshire County Council for up to three years.

Here is Ehsan’s story

Ehsan came to the UK in November 2023 through the ACRS with his family.

Like many people moving to a new country, he faced the challenge of adapting to a new culture and way of life.

Finding suitable schooling for his children, navigating local systems, and managing day-to-day tasks felt overwhelming at times.

With the help of Warwickshire County Council, Ehsan and his family were able to settle in and receive the support they needed.

The council’s migration team offers services for newly arrived communities, including ESOL classes, employment sessions, information workshops and more.

Ehsan said: “The support we received was invaluable. From housing assistance to help with job applications, the council was there for us at every step.”

Just a year later, thanks to his hard work and support from the council, Ehsan secured a position with Warwickshire County Council.

He added: “The holistic support from the council made a huge difference for us. From housing assistance to employment advice, we were supported all the way.

"Having a family support worker helped us overcome challenges and access the right resources.

"The employment support I received played a key role in securing my current role, which has transformed our lives.”

The council and the migration services

Speaking about the council services and Ehsan’s story, Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “We are committed to welcoming and supporting newcomers like Ehsan, fostering a sense of community that reflects the true spirit of Warwickshire.

"We are proud of our teams and residents for creating inclusive and welcoming communities where refugees can rebuild their lives, thrive, and contribute to our diverse society. Together, we provide support, opportunities, and a sense of belonging, promoting understanding, compassion, and unity.”

For more information about the council's migration services go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services