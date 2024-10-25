Refugee pupils at Trinity Catholic School in Leamington share their stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils who are refugees at Trinity Catholic School in Leamington have shared their stories

The school’s 16-19 Emmaus Programme provides pupils new to the country with a comprehensive curriculum and welcoming environment environment in which to learn English and take a variety of GCSE qualifications.

Many on the programme are successful and go on to study A-Level qualifications and at universities.

And many of the school’s Emmaus students are lone refugee children and have fled from war torn counties.

Some of the pupils at Trinity Catholic School, are refugees, who have recently shared their stories. Credit: Mike Baker

This can be a hugely traumatic and frightening experience.

Iker, from Sudan, said: “It all started back in 2019, when a war started in my country.

"The poor Government’s decisions drove the country into a really difficult situation.

"Our new normality was seeing dead bodies on the street, hearing shotguns and hiding from the criminals.

“Criminals used to come to our houses, threaten us and we felt scared constantly.

“In April 2022, I decided to escape from Sudan by myself to find a better place to leave.

"I started my journey by going to Libya, where I stayed for about six months.

"Life there was not better, people would steal your money and personal belongings and I would not be safe.

"I decided to walk towards Tunisia, in hopes to find a better place for me.

"I stayed there for one month, and even though it was better than Sudan and Libya, it was still not the ideal place for me.

"I managed to get on a boat and go to Italy.

"I travelled through the country until I got to France, and from there I travelled to the United Kingdom.

“I finally was in a place where I started to feel safe, it was the first time in a long time where I started to feel there was hope for me.

"Shortly after arriving in the country, I started in Trinity Catholic School, hoping to get an education, learn English and achieve all my dreams; study to become a mechanic.

“The teachers at the school have helped me through this journey, I know much more English than before and I feel confident I will achieve all my dreams soon with the help of my teachers.

"My friends at school are like my family.

"I feel very happy and fortunate to have this opportunity.”

In Trinity’s recent Ofsted report, inspectors noted that “caring and respectful relationships between staff and pupils are valued by all”.

More than 40 languages are spoken throughout the school community.

It has a department dedicated to students with English as an additional language (EAL) with two specialist teachers for this.

Samirah Roberts, the school’s headteacher said the school value all students and encourage empathy, understanding and curiosity.

She added: “We learn about different perspectives, cultures, and experiences, which enhances critical thinking, promotes social cohesion but also prepares students for a global society, ultimately, embracing diversity cultivates a sense of belonging and supports academic achievement, equipping students with the skills they need for success in an increasingly interconnected world.”