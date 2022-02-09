Refurbishment has breathed new life into popular Baginton pub

The Oak in Baginton.

New life has been breathed into a Baginton pub following a 'significant investment' from its owners to have it refurbished.

The Oak, in Coventry Road, reopened this week.

Its owners, pub company the Stonegate Group, have also introduced a new food and drinks menu

The bar at The Oak in Baginton.

Chris Goodwin, general manager of The Oak, said: “I am so excited about this investment, as it has allowed us to upgrade our operation to ensure we continue to provide the best possible customer experience."