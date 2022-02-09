Refurbishment has breathed new life into popular Baginton pub

New life has been breathed into a Baginton pub following a 'significant investment' from its owners to have it refurbished.
The Oak, in Coventry Road, reopened this week.
Its owners, pub company the Stonegate Group, have also introduced a new food and drinks menu
Chris Goodwin, general manager of The Oak, said: “I am so excited about this investment, as it has allowed us to upgrade our operation to ensure we continue to provide the best possible customer experience."
For more information about the pub, which also offers guest rooms which are dog-friendly, visit https://www.classicinns.co.uk/oak-baginton