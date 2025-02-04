Refurbishment work set to start on paddling pools in Leamington and Warwick

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
Refurbishment work is set to start on paddling pools in Leamington and Warwick this month.

The work is being done by Warwick District Council to the pools in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Victoria Park in Leamington to upgrade them.

This includes non-slip surfaces, jets and fountains with free-standing shades, and benches around the outside.

Work is due to start on February 10, and is anticipated to be completed in early summer.

The paddling pool in Victoria Park in Leamington. Photo by Warwick District Councilplaceholder image
The paddling pool in Victoria Park in Leamington. Photo by Warwick District Council

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We know how popular and well-used our paddling pools are in Victoria Park and St Nicholas Park, and we’re excited to be able to upgrade these much-loved and free to use facilities for our residents.

"We look forward to sharing the designs and visuals for these refurbished facilities over the coming months, and to welcoming families in the early summer when they’re set to open.”

For future updates go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/paddlingpools

