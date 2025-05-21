Bond Wolfe is selling 53-57 The Parade Leamington for £2.1 million. Credit: Bond Wolfe.

Three Regency buildings in Leamington town centre are on the market for £2.1 million.

Commercial property practice Bond Wolfe is selling the Grade II listed buildings at 53-57 The Parade.

The buildings have a current total annual rental income of £114,500 with four tenants, including O2 and Toni & Guy occupying the shop units on the street level.

James Mattin, managing director at Bond Wolfe, said: “The property is situated in the centre of Leamington’s prime pitch.

“53-57 The Parade has considerable potential for the future conversion of the upper floors to residential, subject to planning permission.

“Currently, the three buildings provide retail, ancillary and office accommodation with approximately 10,228 sq ft arranged over basement, ground and three upper floors.

"Leamington is one of the Midlands’ most popular places to live and is known for its beautiful, historic architecture.

"It also has the beautiful Warwickshire countryside on its doorstep.”

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/bdetxuy9 or email [email protected]