Relief for campaigners as plans to build giant biodigester in south Warwickshire are withdrawn

Campaigners have expressed relief after plans to build a giant biodigester plant close to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in south Warwickshire have been withdrawn.

Plans by Acorn Bioenergy to build a large biodigester in the parish of Tysoe were withdrawn last week (October 1).

Acorn Bioenergy originally submitted plans to construct the anaerobic digester, which they named Hardwick, on 8.45 hectares of greenfield land in the north of the parish.

An anaerobic digestion plant is where animal and plant waste is broken down to produce biogas (a mixture of around 60 per cent methane and 40 per cent carbon dioxide) to be used for energy.

A computer generated picture by the Stop Hardwick Energy campaign group showing what the anaerobic digester plant might look like.

The plans, which were put forward over two years ago, were met with resistance from locals who submitted their objections to Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

Many residents raised concerns about the impact the plant, which would have been one of the largest in the UK, would have on the countryside.

They also raised concerns that transporting 92,000 tons of crop feedstock to the digester each year would cause congestion, damage and pollution.

Speaking earlier this year, David Roache, chair of Tysoe Parish Council, said the application was ‘wholly inappropriate for this rural setting’.

A photograph of the view across the Vale of Red Horse, showing the site where Acorn Bioenergy wants to build a huge anaerobic digester.

He said: “It would be a blight on the landscape and wreck arguably the finest views in Warwickshire from the AONB across the Vale of the Red Horse.

“The disruption, pollution and danger caused by the huge volume of heavy traffic into and out from the plant would be hugely damaging to the local community and environment.

“No discernible benefit to the surrounding community could be identified that might offset the undoubted harm that the plant would cause.”

Stratford-on-Avon District Council received around 1,400 objections to the proposed plans that campaigners say included five giant structures roughly the height of four double-decker buses.

One of those who led the campaign against the plans was Stratford-on-Avon District Councillor Malcolm Littlewood.

After hearing the news the plans were withdrawn, he said: “I would like to thank the wonderful team of people in Tysoe, led by Cllr David Roache, whose energy and expertise were essential for this positive outcome.

“Whilst there is undoubtedly a value to these digesters, they need to be built in the right locations with suitable road infrastructure and this was not one of them, the disruption and scar to the landscape would have been enormous.”

A spokesperson for Acorn Bioenergy said: “Acorn Bioenergy Limited confirms it has withdrawn its planning application for the Hardwick anaerobic digestion facility.

“It became apparent during the development process that the unique technical constraints associated with the Hardwick site have curtailed viability of the project in its present form.

“Acorn is looking at options and remains fully committed to delivering the urgently needed renewable and low-carbon biomethane gas generation facilities necessary to ensure energy security, sustainability and affordability”.

There are plans to build a similar anaerobic digestion facility on land between Croughton and Evenley, in west Northamptonshire.

The plan, named Astwick Green Energy, would produce enough energy to power a town bigger than Brackley, according to Acorn Bioenergy.

For more information, visit: https://www.acornbioenergy.com/