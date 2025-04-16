Remarkable people and organisations in the Warwick district recognised for their exceptional service and community spirit

Rajvinder Kaur Gill, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, presents a High Sheriff Award to Langar Aid - a project which serves the homeless, vulnerable and those struggling with poverty in the UK. The group also works internationally to support work providing humanitarian aid in disaster and war zones. (Photo: Warwickshire County Council).

A host of remarkable individuals and organisations from across the Warwick district and Warwickshire have been recognised for their exceptional service and community spirit at the annual High Sheriff Awards.

Hosted by Rajvinder Kaur Gill, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff for 2024/25, the evening celebrated some of the county’s unsung heroes for their outstanding dedication to making Warwickshire a better place for all.

The event - held at the historic Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Thursday, April 10 - saw over 30 individuals and groups presented with certificates of recognition for their work spanning community volunteering, youth engagement, faith-based service, fundraising, heritage, and social support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the event, High Sheriff Rajvinder Kaur Gill said: “It has been an enormous honour and privilege to serve as High Sheriff this past year. Warwickshire is full of incredible people whose everyday acts of kindness, courage, and compassion create a ripple effect throughout our communities. These awards are a heartfelt thank you to all those who go above and beyond, often quietly and without expectation. They are the heartbeat of our county.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, also attended the event and praised the awardees, saying: “This evening has been a powerful reminder of the strength, generosity, and resilience within our Warwickshire communities. I commend every recipient for their unwavering commitment to helping others. Their selfless contributions truly embody the best of civic spirit, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

The event marks a highlight of the High Sheriff’s year in office and showcases the breadth of grassroots efforts taking place across the county - from youth mentorship and heritage preservation to faith-based community kitchens and mental health support.

Here are the winners with links to the Warwick district:

Church Historian at St. Mary’s – Tim Clark

Citizenship Ceremonies – Kal Sahota

Compassionate Kenilworth

Esther Project – Lianne Kirkman & Team

Flourish (Leamington) – Charlotte Bevan

Fundraising – Rachael Stevens

Graham Cluff – Regimental Standard Bearer

Gurdwara Sahib Leamington Spa & Warwick – Langar Sevadars (kitchen volunteers)

Leamington Community Boxing Club

Molly Olly’s Wishes – Rachel Ollerenshaw

Myton School – Baneesha Bhatoe

Outreach Langar (Leamington)

People's Arches – Ibethsam Dawood & Team

Rapid Relief Team – Doug Barr

St. Mary’s Volunteers Team

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue

Warwickshire Police Control Room