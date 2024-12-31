'Remarkable' Warwickshire woman awarded OBE in King’s New Year Honours List 2025

Mandy Sanghera has been awarded an OBE. Picture supplied.

A Warwickshire woman has been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours List 2025.

Mandy Sanghera has received the honour for her remarkable contributions to supporting refugees and migrants, as well as her extensive philanthropic efforts on a global scale.

She has played a pivotal role in rescuing over 400 Afghans and was involved in the evacuation of British nationals from Lebanon amid the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

Her previous efforts include aiding individuals from Ukraine, Syria, Sudan, Iraq, and numerous other nations.

Mandy is being celebrated for her collaboration with the Home Office on safeguarding initiatives and her work with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities concerning British nationals from Hong Kong. Her partnership with Serco and local authorities has been instrumental in providing support to asylum seekers.

As a prominent advocate against human trafficking, Mandy frequently addresses international platforms such as the OSCE and UN ODIHR.

She is a steadfast representative at the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, having delivered keynote speeches in the House of Representatives three consecutive times on issues related to violence against women and refugee rights.

Mandy is also a well-respected mentor, empowering the next generation. This year, she was honored by the New York Bar Association for her efforts on behalf of women refugees and trafficking victims worldwide.

An original founder of the Forced Marriage Unit, Mandy has dedicated herself to addressing the needs of individuals with disabilities and combating immigration abuses aa well as honour abuse . This year, she has worked with the Home Office to raise awareness about harmful practices such as FGM, breast ironing and HBV among newly arrived communities.

As an award-winning philanthropist and global activist, Mandy is often described as a driving force for change. She has traveled extensively, inspiring and motivating individuals around the world.

Mandy has also been a vocal advocate against unconscious bias in technology and AI, speaking at major tech conferences including GITEX, CogX, Women of Silicon Valley Roundabout, and the Teens in AI Data+AI Summit.

Upcoming engagements include speaking in Italy at We Make Future, MEET ICT Bahrain, and Aims Dubai to name a few .

Mandy has been instrumental in encouraging the youth to engage with AI, hosting hackathons that have attracted participants from over 100 countries to tackle challenges related to AI for social good.

Recently, she attended the Games for Change Summit in India as a speaker and has supported various organizations and individuals in exploring NFT initiatives. Last year, she utilized artwork created by Afghan refugees to raise funds for their support.

Mandy serves as a global ambassador for ethics in AI and technology.

She said: "This is dedicated to all my colleagues and clients who inspire me to create meaningful change."

Mandy is looking forward to continuing her efforts in the realm of Women, Peace, and Security and striving for peace in the Middle East.

She is heading to New York in March to speak at the United Nations.

Also to be named on the list were University of Warwick professors Rosemary Collier, from Warwick, for services to horticultural science and the technologies of pest control, and Siobhan Quenby, from Kenilworth, for services to obstetrics research.

Responding to the award of an MBE to Professor Quenby, professor of obstetrics at the University of Warwick, Kath Abrahams, chief executive of Tommy’s, the pregnancy and baby charity, said: “Professor Quenby’s research into pregnancy loss, and her commitment to helping those affected, is changing and saving lives.

“As deputy director of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research, and head of Tommy’s recurrent miscarriage clinic in Coventry, she has done an extraordinary amount to further understanding of pregnancy loss and its impact, as well as developing treatments to prevent it.

“We are delighted that she has been recognised with such a well-deserved honour.”