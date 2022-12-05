Remember loved ones and raise money for good causes with Rugby Rotary's 'Tree of Light'

Gillian Cooper "dearly loved friend"; Cliff Froggatt, dearest Husband, Father and Granddad "always in my thoughts & missed so much" ; Ray & Madeline Gray "remembering special friends" ; Jack & Betty Larkin "always in our thoughts" ; Marg and Stan Hipwell "gone too soon" ; Vic and Lil Foster "remembering you always" ; Fred and Emily Harris "good night, God bless" ; Marra Aliberti "miss you" ; Belle and Freddie Friend "with love" ; Derek Arthur Harding ; Roger & David Conway "forever in our hearts" ; James Hall ; Alma Hall ; Michael Green ; Richard Parkinson; Frank Parkinson; Mary Parkinson; Cyril Orland ; Richard Andrew Still "memories are like keepsakes we treasure all life through, but ours are very special because they are of you" love Mum & Dad, Simon & Jason XXX ; In memory of Dennis Beddows Snr - sadly missed by Doreen, Paul & Sandra ; In memory of Dennis Beddows Jnr (Coventry) - sadly missed by Doreen, Paul & Sandra ; Leonard and Marion Buggins (Dad & Mum) ; Herbert William Langham (Husband) ; Vanda Kari (Daughter) ; Frank & Florence Dring - missed by Margaret & John Port ; Granddaughter Lorraine & Colin Port - missed by Margaret & John Port ; Alan Seymour "love & miss you, Anita" XXX ; Tom Ingram "love & miss you, Anita" XXX ; Sally & Dick Pails " love & miss you always, love Carole, Baz & family ; Jean & Robin Humphries "together again - holding hands in heaven" ; John and Florance Clare Blick ; Robert Newman ; Jane Newman ; Cole Harris - Dearly loved WW2 Canadian 'evacuee Cousin' ; Chris Widdows "best husband, miss and love you so much" ; Chris Widdows "best Dad & Grandad, miss you so much" ; In loving memory of Jill Paget "forever in our thoughts" ; Ernest Fenton ; Violet Fenton ; John and David Shepheard "remembered with love" ; May and George Clarke "remembered with love" ; In memory of Nora & Brian Maguire "much loved & missed" ; Llew Davies ; Lucy Meehan ; Emily & Bill Clarke "treasured memories" ; Tom Pails & Pippa "forever loved" ; In memory of Charles Fellows ; In memory of Gwendoline Fellows ; Darren Hall "remembered with love" ; Barbara Croxford "never forgotten" ; John Croxford "never forgotten" ; "Missed always" Mum Vera Fisher ; "Missed always" Dad Eddie Fisher ; "Missed always" Sister Lesley Fisher ; "Missed always" Brother Victor Fisher ; Reg Elliott "always loved & missed everyday" Chris, Warren, Vikki, Tom, Jade, Sam, Reggie & Great Grandson Reuben, Haley, Julie ; Frank Tew, beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Pappy "always in our thoughts" ; Alice Tew (Mum) "always in our thoughts" ; Dorothy & Jack Smith (Mum & Dad) "always in our thoughts" ; Precious memories of my dear husband Geoff Morgan - love Hilda ; My much missed dear brothers Gordon, Brian & John Gurney - love Hilda ; Remembering John Hughes "loved & missed every day" from wife Irene, sons & grand children XX ; Nicola Wallington "our darling Daughter you are always in our thoughts" love always Mum & Dad XXX ; In loving memory of John & Phyllis Corley - from Catherine & Rosemary ; Shelley Bromley "the tears in our eyes can wipe away, but the ache in our hearts will always stay" ;David Foot my dear Husband "love & miss you always RIP" Jack & Nora O'Shea, Dad & Mum " love & miss you alway RIP" ; Paul Simpson a very dear Nephew "miss you alway RIP" ; O'Shea, O'Neil & Foot families "loved & remembered RIP" ; Tim Grant "missed always" RIP ; Joe Derbisz "we all miss your beautiful smile Joe" RIP ; Our dear Son, Paul Simpson "loved and missed always" RIP ; Daniel O'Neill, a dear Nephew "loved & missed" RIP ; David Foot, dear friend and valued family member ; O'Neill & O'Shea families RIP ; Peggy & Noel Simpson "loving Mum & Dad" RIP ; Remembering Vera and George Gardner ; Bob Newman - from family ; Mary & Elaine Hopkinson - from family ; Wilf Brown ; Dot & Ted Harrison ; Sue & Brian Stratford ; Bill Holley ; Remembering Sam Fellowes (Dad) ; Remembering Brenda Fellowes (Mum) ; Remembering Lynda Fellowes (Sister) ; Remembering Kate Fellowes (Sister-in-law) ; Lavina Allen (Mum) "miss & love you always" XXXX ; Gary Husain (Brother) "miss & love you always" XXXX ; Malcolm John Batchelor (Dad) "Love & miss you always" XXXX ; Connie & John Douglas (Mum & Dad) "Love & miss you both always" XXXX ; Christine Vickers "her words were kindness, her deeds were love" ; Philomena O'Driscoll (Mum) - sadly missed ; James O'Driscoll (Dad) - sadly missed ; Steve Hope (Friend) - sadly missed ; Mick Devine (Friend) - sadly missed ; Mick Heffernan (Friend) - sadly missed ; Mick Leslie (Friend) - sadly missed ; John 'Lardy' Allard (Friend) - sadly missed ; Glynne Jones "always in our thoughts" ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Bill & Nancy Rutherford ; Much loved and sadly missed Husband, Alan Colgrave ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Cyril and Vi Colgrave ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Arthur and Winnie Voss ; Kathleen Shepherd "Always in our thoughts" Don & Family ; Laura Joyce ; Irene & Stan Atkins - Mum & Dad ; In memory of my daughter Tina Rogers ; Gordon Parkin ; Mary & John Farkas ; HildA & George Parkin ; Heinz Mieth ; Ada Mieth ; Mick Barton ; Lauren Redpath-Potter "loved & missed every day" ; Charles Redpath "loved & missed every day" ; Jack & Margaret Barrows "loved & missed every day" ; Ros & Bill Childs "loved & missed every day" ; Carol Goss "loved & missed every day" ; Michael Barrows "loved & missed every day" ; Val Childs "loved & missed every day" ; Jean & Pete Kefford "loved & missed every day" ; Lucy & Eddie Hallam "remembered with love always" from Kay, Kevin & family XX and Dawn, Stephen & family XX ; Mary & Ted Franklin "remembered with love always" from Kay, Kevin & family XX and Dawn, Stephen & family XX ; Jennie & Vic Brooks "always in our hearts" all love Kevin, Kay, Jo, Nik & families ; Mary & John Middleton "remembered always with love" Stephen, Dawn & family ; Ian Ross - " sadly missed" love Angela, Michelle, Colin & Sophie XXX ; Helen Boyes (Mum) "loved as always" ; Jim Boyes (Dad) "loved as always" ; Harry Dingley ; Rita Manuel ; My beloved Husband Bob Southam "sadly missed" all my love Carol XXXX ; In memory of my dear Parents Bill & Susan Todd ; In loving memory of our Sister & Brother-in-law Dot & Bill Gray ; In loving memory of our Brother and Sister-in-law Bill & Betty Todd ; Geoffrey Mapplethorpe ; Celia Gash ; Ena and Arthur Iliff ; Roy Dumphreys (Dad) Gramps "miss you" love always Lesley, Gary, Maxine, Billie, Maisie, Kirsty, Blayne, Josh & Neil XXXX ; Raymond Peter Griffiths "loved & remembered every day" loving wife Jennifer and all the family ; Tom McElhatton ; Kevin McElthatton ; Margaret Sloey ; Mary, Eddie & Michael Leslie "thinking of you at Christmas with love & treasured memories of our beloved Mum, Dad & Brother" Lynda, Karen & Jane XXXX ; Angela & Barry Harnett "remembered with love" Mum X ; To our lovely Grandparents & Father Mick Westwood ; "Years gone bye, still in our hearts for Dad, Fred Shears, Brother Stephen & Sister Beattie with love Rosie, Matt, Lesley & all families XX ; Barry Hedges - a most loved & wonderful Son & Brother to Janice & John. Paul & Natalie "Forever in our hearts" ; Eric Bates (Dad) "remembered in our thoughts" ; Malcolm Clarke (Dad) "remembered in our thoughts" ; Eric Bates and Brother Roy "always remembered" ; In loving memory of Shereen Parry-Hall ; In loving memory of Ronald Clegg ; In loving memory of Kerry Peters ; Keith Ronald Hill - beloved Husband ; Gillian Crawford - beloved Cousin ; Muriel Waugh ; In loving memory of Roy Bennett ; Pauline Herod "remembered with love" ; Rose Mary Montauban "remembered with love" ; John Day "remembered with love" ; Walter and Margaret Mosteckyj "remembered always" Val, Alan & famiy ; Brian, Ivy & David Pickering "remembered always" Alan, Val & famiy ;Richard Luce "always missed & remembered" Mr Frank Steatham ; Mrs Kit Steatham ; David Flexen ; Malcolm Cherry ; Beatty & Lewis Morgan ; Our dear Mum & Dad, Kathleen & Frank Badger ; Our loved ones Sue, Betty & Maurice Whittaker ; Rose Brown ; Robin Brown ; Laura Brown ; Brian Forbes ; John Ross- Barnard ; John Isdell ; Bill Sedgley "Missed & remembered every day" ; Mr David Wood "remembered & missed every day" ; Remembering Ernest and Bess Duffin "devoted parents to Lynda and Alan" ; Patricia Jacks ; Martin Jacks ; Greg Mountford ; Evelyn Mountford ; Peter Smith ; Philip Smith ; Tony Sutton ; Janet Patricia Sewell from Husband Bill & Daughter Jo-anne ; Thomas Fallon "loved & missed" Eddie & Lucy ; Celia Brittan "the best of Mums" Eddie & Lucy ; Ronald Brottan "always loved"" Eddie & Lucy ; George O'Meara "much loved & missed" Eddie & Lucy ; David Tailby ; Alfred Barnett ; Rose Barnett ; Richard John Barnett ; Freda & James Nichols "thinking of you always" ; Fred Bowman ; Michael Tailby ; Neville Rainbow ; Betty & Victor Hatwell ; John H Wells "think about you every day" ; Douglas T Dernie ; Thomas Fallon "always remembered" ; George O'Meara "one of the best of men" ; Derek Duerden "in my thoughts" ; Percy and Dorothy Chester ; Jane & Reginald Goddard ; Dorothy Goddard ; Maurice & Dorothy Cresswell ; Violet, Sidney & Raymond Wagg ; Richard Fenley ; Eric Browning ; Phyllis Browning ; David John Fox ; Andrew John Fox ; Joe Sadler "always in our thoughts, loved dearly" ; Mary & Gordon Adcock "much love, never forgotten" ; Robert 'Bob' Webb ; Doris Webb ; John Webb ; George Carpenter "you are missed so much" ; Debra Fuller "you are missed so much" ; Peter Langley "wonderful Husband" ; Dr & Mrs Wallis ; Charles Thorburn ; Brenda Smith ; Millie Batey ; "In memory of a much loved & missed Mum & Dad" Dora & George Colledge ; "In memory of a dear Grandad" Reginald Colledge ; "In loving memory of our darling son, Paul Hobley" ; Beloved Mother, Doreen Rose Ashby "remembered always" by Son Michael & Daughter Christine ; Beloved Father Cecil Albert Ashby "remembered always" by Son Michael & Daughter Christine ; Deceased & remembering as always - Husband Dennis Grimes ; Deceased & remembering as always - Sister Joyce ; Deceased & remembering as always - Brother Maurice ; Connie Clarke ; Elsie Berry