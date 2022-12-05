Remember loved ones and raise money for good causes with Rugby Rotary's 'Tree of Light'

The following has been supplied to the Rugby Advertiser by Peter Smith of Rugby Rotary.
This year’s appeal at the town Christmas tree outside St Andrews Parish Church was launched by the Mayor, the Rector and this year’s Rotary President and appeal letters are out asking you once again to remember that your sponsorship and donations matter more than ever this year.
This is the time in the year when we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our
hearts for ever and when we especially treasure their memory.
The ‘Tree of Lights Commemoration Service’ at St Andrews Parish Church (November 6) in a time of reflection with the theme of ‘Light shining in the darkness’ being lead by the Rev Peter Beresford and Rev Pam Gould. Each member of the congregation having a lighted candle to signify the bringing of light to the world.
As we come to the end of this third week of the appeal, I thank the people of Rugby for their continuing support as can be seek by the second list of those you wish to remember loved ones. However, there is still much more to do in support of Rugby’s Myton Hospice.
Sponsor forms can be found in future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackhams Opticians, who have very kindly agreed to be the collecting point again this year.
The completed Sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to:
‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in) Blackhams Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SD marked ‘Tree of Light’
(If you are a UK Tax Payer you may also indicate that you wish your donation to be Gift Aided to increase it by 25%)
Sponsor forms and donations will be accepted up to Monday, December 19, 2022.
This week’s names to be remembered are:
Gillian Cooper "dearly loved friend"; Cliff Froggatt, dearest Husband, Father and Granddad "always in my thoughts & missed so much" ; Ray & Madeline Gray "remembering special friends" ; Jack & Betty Larkin "always in our thoughts" ; Marg and Stan Hipwell "gone too soon" ; Vic and Lil Foster "remembering you always" ; Fred and Emily Harris "good night, God bless" ; Marra Aliberti "miss you" ; Belle and Freddie Friend "with love" ; Derek Arthur Harding ; Roger & David Conway "forever in our hearts" ; James Hall ; Alma Hall ; Michael Green ; Richard Parkinson; Frank Parkinson; Mary Parkinson; Cyril Orland ; Richard Andrew Still "memories are like keepsakes we treasure all life through, but ours are very special because they are of you" love Mum & Dad, Simon & Jason XXX ; In memory of Dennis Beddows Snr - sadly missed by Doreen, Paul & Sandra ; In memory of Dennis Beddows Jnr (Coventry) - sadly missed by Doreen, Paul & Sandra ; Leonard and Marion Buggins (Dad & Mum) ; Herbert William Langham (Husband) ; Vanda Kari (Daughter) ; Frank & Florence Dring - missed by Margaret & John Port ; Granddaughter Lorraine & Colin Port - missed by Margaret & John Port ; Alan Seymour "love & miss you, Anita" XXX ; Tom Ingram "love & miss you, Anita" XXX ; Sally & Dick Pails " love & miss you always, love Carole, Baz & family ; Jean & Robin Humphries "together again - holding hands in heaven" ; John and Florance Clare Blick ; Robert Newman ; Jane Newman ; Cole Harris - Dearly loved WW2 Canadian 'evacuee Cousin' ; Chris Widdows "best husband, miss and love you so much" ; Chris Widdows "best Dad & Grandad, miss you so much" ; In loving memory of Jill Paget "forever in our thoughts" ; Ernest Fenton ; Violet Fenton ; John and David Shepheard "remembered with love" ; May and George Clarke "remembered with love" ; In memory of Nora & Brian Maguire "much loved & missed" ; Llew Davies ; Lucy Meehan ; Emily & Bill Clarke "treasured memories" ; Tom Pails & Pippa "forever loved" ; In memory of Charles Fellows ; In memory of Gwendoline Fellows ; Darren Hall "remembered with love" ; Barbara Croxford "never forgotten" ; John Croxford "never forgotten" ; "Missed always" Mum Vera Fisher ; "Missed always" Dad Eddie Fisher ; "Missed always" Sister Lesley Fisher ; "Missed always" Brother Victor Fisher ; Reg Elliott "always loved & missed everyday" Chris, Warren, Vikki, Tom, Jade, Sam, Reggie & Great Grandson Reuben, Haley, Julie ; Frank Tew, beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Pappy "always in our thoughts" ; Alice Tew (Mum) "always in our thoughts" ; Dorothy & Jack Smith (Mum & Dad) "always in our thoughts" ; Precious memories of my dear husband Geoff Morgan - love Hilda ; My much missed dear brothers Gordon, Brian & John Gurney - love Hilda ; Remembering John Hughes "loved & missed every day" from wife Irene, sons & grand children XX ; Nicola Wallington "our darling Daughter you are always in our thoughts" love always Mum & Dad XXX ; In loving memory of John & Phyllis Corley - from Catherine & Rosemary ; Shelley Bromley "the tears in our eyes can wipe away, but the ache in our hearts will always stay" ;David Foot my dear Husband "love & miss you always RIP" Jack & Nora O'Shea, Dad & Mum " love & miss you alway RIP" ; Paul Simpson a very dear Nephew "miss you alway RIP" ; O'Shea, O'Neil & Foot families "loved & remembered RIP" ; Tim Grant "missed always" RIP ; Joe Derbisz "we all miss your beautiful smile Joe" RIP ; Our dear Son, Paul Simpson "loved and missed always" RIP ; Daniel O'Neill, a dear Nephew "loved & missed" RIP ; David Foot, dear friend and valued family member ; O'Neill & O'Shea families RIP ; Peggy & Noel Simpson "loving Mum & Dad" RIP ; Remembering Vera and George Gardner ; Bob Newman - from family ; Mary & Elaine Hopkinson - from family ; Wilf Brown ; Dot & Ted Harrison ; Sue & Brian Stratford ; Bill Holley ; Remembering Sam Fellowes (Dad) ; Remembering Brenda Fellowes (Mum) ; Remembering Lynda Fellowes (Sister) ; Remembering Kate Fellowes (Sister-in-law) ; Lavina Allen (Mum) "miss & love you always" XXXX ; Gary Husain (Brother) "miss & love you always" XXXX ; Malcolm John Batchelor (Dad) "Love & miss you always" XXXX ; Connie & John Douglas (Mum & Dad) "Love & miss you both always" XXXX ; Christine Vickers "her words were kindness, her deeds were love" ; Philomena O'Driscoll (Mum) - sadly missed ; James O'Driscoll (Dad) - sadly missed ; Steve Hope (Friend) - sadly missed ; Mick Devine (Friend) - sadly missed ; Mick Heffernan (Friend) - sadly missed ; Mick Leslie (Friend) - sadly missed ; John 'Lardy' Allard (Friend) - sadly missed ; Glynne Jones "always in our thoughts" ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Bill & Nancy Rutherford ; Much loved and sadly missed Husband, Alan Colgrave ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Cyril and Vi Colgrave ; Much loved and sadly missed Parents, Arthur and Winnie Voss ; Kathleen Shepherd "Always in our thoughts" Don & Family ; Laura Joyce ; Irene & Stan Atkins - Mum & Dad ; In memory of my daughter Tina Rogers ; Gordon Parkin ; Mary & John Farkas ; HildA & George Parkin ; Heinz Mieth ; Ada Mieth ; Mick Barton ; Lauren Redpath-Potter "loved & missed every day" ; Charles Redpath "loved & missed every day" ; Jack & Margaret Barrows "loved & missed every day" ; Ros & Bill Childs "loved & missed every day" ; Carol Goss "loved & missed every day" ; Michael Barrows "loved & missed every day" ; Val Childs "loved & missed every day" ; Jean & Pete Kefford "loved & missed every day" ; Lucy & Eddie Hallam "remembered with love always" from Kay, Kevin & family XX and Dawn, Stephen & family XX ; Mary & Ted Franklin "remembered with love always" from Kay, Kevin & family XX and Dawn, Stephen & family XX ; Jennie & Vic Brooks "always in our hearts" all love Kevin, Kay, Jo, Nik & families ; Mary & John Middleton "remembered always with love" Stephen, Dawn & family ; Ian Ross - " sadly missed" love Angela, Michelle, Colin & Sophie XXX ; Helen Boyes (Mum) "loved as always" ; Jim Boyes (Dad) "loved as always" ; Harry Dingley ; Rita Manuel ; My beloved Husband Bob Southam "sadly missed" all my love Carol XXXX ; In memory of my dear Parents Bill & Susan Todd ; In loving memory of our Sister & Brother-in-law Dot & Bill Gray ; In loving memory of our Brother and Sister-in-law Bill & Betty Todd ; Geoffrey Mapplethorpe ; Celia Gash ; Ena and Arthur Iliff ; Roy Dumphreys (Dad) Gramps "miss you" love always Lesley, Gary, Maxine, Billie, Maisie, Kirsty, Blayne, Josh & Neil XXXX ; Raymond Peter Griffiths "loved & remembered every day" loving wife Jennifer and all the family ; Tom McElhatton ; Kevin McElthatton ; Margaret Sloey ; Mary, Eddie & Michael Leslie "thinking of you at Christmas with love & treasured memories of our beloved Mum, Dad & Brother" Lynda, Karen & Jane XXXX ; Angela & Barry Harnett "remembered with love" Mum X ; To our lovely Grandparents & Father Mick Westwood ; "Years gone bye, still in our hearts for Dad, Fred Shears, Brother Stephen & Sister Beattie with love Rosie, Matt, Lesley & all families XX ; Barry Hedges - a most loved & wonderful Son & Brother to Janice & John. Paul & Natalie "Forever in our hearts" ; Eric Bates (Dad) "remembered in our thoughts" ; Malcolm Clarke (Dad) "remembered in our thoughts" ; Eric Bates and Brother Roy "always remembered" ; In loving memory of Shereen Parry-Hall ; In loving memory of Ronald Clegg ; In loving memory of Kerry Peters ; Keith Ronald Hill - beloved Husband ; Gillian Crawford - beloved Cousin ; Muriel Waugh ; In loving memory of Roy Bennett ; Pauline Herod "remembered with love" ; Rose Mary Montauban "remembered with love" ; John Day "remembered with love" ; Walter and Margaret Mosteckyj "remembered always" Val, Alan & famiy ; Brian, Ivy & David Pickering "remembered always" Alan, Val & famiy ;Richard Luce "always missed & remembered" Mr Frank Steatham ; Mrs Kit Steatham ; David Flexen ; Malcolm Cherry ; Beatty & Lewis Morgan ; Our dear Mum & Dad, Kathleen & Frank Badger ; Our loved ones Sue, Betty & Maurice Whittaker ; Rose Brown ; Robin Brown ; Laura Brown ; Brian Forbes ; John Ross- Barnard ; John Isdell ; Bill Sedgley "Missed & remembered every day" ; Mr David Wood "remembered & missed every day" ; Remembering Ernest and Bess Duffin "devoted parents to Lynda and Alan" ; Patricia Jacks ; Martin Jacks ; Greg Mountford ; Evelyn Mountford ; Peter Smith ; Philip Smith ; Tony Sutton ; Janet Patricia Sewell from Husband Bill & Daughter Jo-anne ; Thomas Fallon "loved & missed" Eddie & Lucy ; Celia Brittan "the best of Mums" Eddie & Lucy ; Ronald Brottan "always loved"" Eddie & Lucy ; George O'Meara "much loved & missed" Eddie & Lucy ; David Tailby ; Alfred Barnett ; Rose Barnett ; Richard John Barnett ; Freda & James Nichols "thinking of you always" ; Fred Bowman ; Michael Tailby ; Neville Rainbow ; Betty & Victor Hatwell ; John H Wells "think about you every day" ; Douglas T Dernie ; Thomas Fallon "always remembered" ; George O'Meara "one of the best of men" ; Derek Duerden "in my thoughts" ; Percy and Dorothy Chester ; Jane & Reginald Goddard ; Dorothy Goddard ; Maurice & Dorothy Cresswell ; Violet, Sidney & Raymond Wagg ; Richard Fenley ; Eric Browning ; Phyllis Browning ; David John Fox ; Andrew John Fox ; Joe Sadler "always in our thoughts, loved dearly" ; Mary & Gordon Adcock "much love, never forgotten" ; Robert 'Bob' Webb ; Doris Webb ; John Webb ; George Carpenter "you are missed so much" ; Debra Fuller "you are missed so much" ; Peter Langley "wonderful Husband" ; Dr & Mrs Wallis ; Charles Thorburn ; Brenda Smith ; Millie Batey ; "In memory of a much loved & missed Mum & Dad" Dora & George Colledge ; "In memory of a dear Grandad" Reginald Colledge ; "In loving memory of our darling son, Paul Hobley" ; Beloved Mother, Doreen Rose Ashby "remembered always" by Son Michael & Daughter Christine ; Beloved Father Cecil Albert Ashby "remembered always" by Son Michael & Daughter Christine ; Deceased & remembering as always - Husband Dennis Grimes ; Deceased & remembering as always - Sister Joyce ; Deceased & remembering as always - Brother Maurice ; Connie Clarke ; Elsie Berry