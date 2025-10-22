'Remember, remember': Firework events in and around Leamington and Warwick

The fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle in 2024. Credit: Steven Barnett

Here is a roundup of some of the fireworks events taking place in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth over the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warwickshire in Leek Wootton is holding its annual Fireworks Night on Friday October 31 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

There will be food stalls, entertainment, fairground rides and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/2rh29aek

The Dallas Burston Polo Club at the Stoneythorpe Estate in Southam, is holding its fireworks event on Wednesday November 5.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with the dazzling and jaw dropping fireworks designed and choregraphed to music by the two times British Musical Fireworks Champions - Komodo Fireworks.

The gates open at 5pm and there will be a children’s display at 7pm followed by the main display at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and tickets visit https://www2.ticketebo.co.uk/komodo-events/dallas-burston-fireworks-2025

The Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks Spectacular will take place at Kenilworth Castle on Saturday November 8.

The gates open at 5.30pm with last entry at 6.45pm.

This event is organised externally by Round Table and is set to be their biggest chairty fundraiser of the year.

All profits raised from this event will used to support local charities, worthy causes and community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and tickets visit https://kenilworthroundtable.com/fireworks/

Leamington Rugby Football Club in Kenilworth Road will be holding its Spectacular Bonfire Night Fireworks Display on Wednesday November 5.

The gates will open at 4pm with the display taking place from 7.30pm.

Enjoy street food, fairground rides, and the bar open all evening - a brilliant night out for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is £20 per car or £5 on foot. Cash only at the gate.

The Warwick Town Bonfire will take place at Warwick Racecourse on Saturday November 1.

There will be live music, bars and food and drink outlets available.

This much-loved tradition is more than just a night of fireworks – it’s a chance to come together as a community while raising vital funds for local good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is run as a charity fundraiser for the Lions and Rotary Clubs, so every ticket helps make a difference.

The gates will open at 5pm and there will be a children’s display at 6pm followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6.30pm and the main show at 6.40pm.

For more information visit https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/

Lillington Primary School and Nursery will host its Fireworks Display on Friday November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will include two shows from the award winning PYRO 2000, fairground rides, hot food and drinks, candy floss and flashing toys.

The gates will open at 5.45pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults and free for under-18s.

Under-18s will not be permitted without a supervising adult and a maximum of three under-18s will be allowed per adult for safety reasons.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LillingtonPTFA/

Hatton Country World is hosting its Fireworks event on Saturday November 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience a spectacular Fireworks Bonanza like never before! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with dazzling fireworks that light up the night sky.

Enjoy a mouth watering array of street food from around the world, explore thrilling rides at the fun fair, and be entertained by live performances that will leave you in awe.

Tickets must be booked before the event.

For more information visit https://hattonworld.com/fireworks/