Remember your loved ones at The Myton Hospices Light up a Life events in Warwick and Rugby

Image from a past Myton Hospices Light Up a Life service. Picture supplied.

The Myton Hospices is again holding its poignant Light Up A Life Services at its three hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry this year.

Light Up A Life brings people across Coventry and Warwickshire together to remember those they have loved and lost.

In return for a donation to the charity people can dedicate a light on Myton’s Christmas trees whilst lighting up the hospices this Christmas and ensuring Myton can be there for more people, now and in the future.

Image from a past Myton Hospices Light Up a Life service. Picture supplied.

At the events there is also a screen that projects the names of loved ones as the service takes place, lit by candlelight.

By dedicating a light on one of the trees, people can remember those special to them while also supporting others.

The events will take place at the charity’s Rugby hospice on Friday December 2 from 7pm and its Warwick hospice on Sunday December 11 from 6pm.

The Coventry hospice event takes place on Sunday December 4 from 5pm.

Dedications can be made by going online and completing the short form no later than Friday November 25 for those who would like their loved one’s names displayed during the services.

Dedication can also be left on the online memory wall.

Donors who give £30 or more will also receive a limited edition wooden tree decoration with space for a photo of a loved one.