Remembrance Day 2024: Times and details of services and parades in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash
Here are the details for the services in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash on Sunday November 10.
Leamington
This year’s Remembrance Sunday Service (November 10) will take place at the War Memorial, Euston Place at 10:50am.
A parade of local organisations will proceed to the war memorial in advance of the Remembrance Service.
Warwick
The Parade on November 10 will start at the Court House at 9.50am and will stop at the War Memorial briefly before reaching St Mary's Church for the service.
At 10.50am the procession will leave the church and gather at the memorial before the wreath laying and two minutes silence at 11am.
Then after the service the parade will recommence and depart from Church Street and move around the town centre.
Kenilworth
The Remembrance Day service on November 10 will take place at the War Memorial in Abbey Fields from 10.30am until 12pm. The service will be led by representatives from the Churches in Kenilworth, the Royal British Legion and Kenilworth Town Council.
The Parade will begin from Park Road at 10.15am and make its way to the memorial at Abbey Fields.
Whitnash
The Whitnash Remembrance Service on November 10 will be held at 10.30am at the War Memorial in front of St Margaret's Church, Whitnash Road.