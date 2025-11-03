Remembrance Day 2025: Details of the services and parades in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash
Remembrance Day services and parades will be taking place across the Warwick district on Sunday November 9.
The following information has been provided by Warwick District Council.
Kenilworth
The Remembrance Day service will take place at the War Memorial in Abbey Fields from 10.30am until 12pm. The service will be led by representatives from the Churches in Kenilworth, the Royal British Legion and Kenilworth Town Council.
The Parade will begin from Upper Rosemary Hill and Talisman Square, making its way to the memorial at Abbey Fields.
Kenilworth road closures
From 8am to 12pm:
- Forest Road (junction with Abbey End & Borrowell Lane)
- Abbey End (junction with the Island & Forest Road)
- Southbank Road (junction with Abbey Hill and Station Road)
- Abbey Hill (junction with Forrest Road and Priory Road)
Rolling road closures:
- Upper Rosemary Hill (junction with Albion Street and Rosemary Hill)
- Station Road – Talisman Square to Southbank Rd – Stop and Hold only
- Richards Close
For more information go to: https://kenilworth-tc.gov.uk/events/remembrance-service-3/
Leamington
Leamington Town Council has been working with the Royal British Legion, Warwick District Council and other partners to prepare for this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service, which will take place at the War Memorial at Euston Place at 10.50am.
A parade of local organisations will walk to the war memorial in advance of the Remembrance Service.
Leamington road closures
From 6am to 1pm:
- Euston Place (junction with Hamilton Terrace and Newbold Terrace)
- Parade (junction with Clarendon Avenue and Priory Terrace
- Newbold Terrace (junction with Parade and Newbold Street)
- Regent Street (junction with Portland Street and Park Street)
- Dormer Place (junction with Parade and Bedford Street)
- Windsor Street (junction with Warwick Street and Regent Street)
- John Street (junction with Windsor Street and Regent Street)
- Windsor Place (junction with Bedford Street and Windsor Street)
- Regent Street/Bedford Street (there will be two short stop and hold periods on the junction of Regent Street and Bedford Street)
For more information go to: https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/council-services/remembrance-sunday/
Warwick
The parade will start at the Court House at 9.50am and will stop at the War Memorial in Church Street briefly before reaching St Marys Church for the service.
At 10.50am the procession will leave the church and gather at the memorial before the wreath laying and two minute silence at 11am.
Then after the service the parade will leave from Church Street and move around the town centre.
Warwick road clos ures
The following roads will be closed from 6am to 1.30pm:
- Northgate Street – this will close the one-way system off, closing; Church Street, Old Square and New Street
The following roads will close from 11.15am until the parade has passed:
- Jury Street (junction with Castle Street/The Butts)
- High Street (junction with West Street/Bowling Green Street)
- Swan Street (junction with Brook Street and New Street)
- Brook Street (junction with Swan Street)
- Market Place – Market Street to Old Square
Armstice Day - Tuesday November 11
A short service will be held at the War Memorial from 10.45am to 11.15am.
For more information go to:
Whitnash
The Whitnash Remembrance Service will be held at 10.30am at the War Memorial in front of St Margaret's Church in Whitnash Road.