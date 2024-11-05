Remembrance Day: Leamington residents share their memories of The Second World War and Coventry Blitz

Leamington residents have shared their memories of the Second World War and the Coventry Blitz ahead of the Remembrance Day ceremony in the town on Sunday (November 10).

Each year, Leamington History Group (LHG) lays a wreath at the Leamington War Memorial in Euston Place to remember the 13 citizens who died during World War II.

The bombings of Leamington started on November 14 1940, on the first night of the Coventry Blitz.

Both the people and the places in Leamington which were affected were researched meticulously by LHG members Allan Jennings, Alan Griffin and Richard King, and culminated in Allan’s book The Bombing of Royal Leamington Spa.

The plaque remembering the Leamington citizens who died during the Second World War which was funded by Leamington History Group. Picture supplied.

LHG raised funds to install a plaque at the war memorial.

This is mounted on a block of Cornish grey granite and records the names of all 13 citizens.

Many Leamington residents remember the bombings in Leamington and shared their recollections, stories and brought in artefacts for the national project Their Finest Hour with the University of Oxford.

One notable artefact was a French-made doll owned by Sheila Unitt.

Sheila Unitt's French-made doll bought by her father while he was serving in Normandy after D-Day. Credit: Leamington History Group

She said: “During the D-Day landings in Normandy, somehow, my dad Bill Harwood, was able to find and purchase the doll

"He tucked the doll into his tunic, went about his duties in France and returned to England.

"The doll is in pristine condition.”

Another Leamington resident described what she remembered about the Coventry Blitz.

She said: “I was a child growing up in Leamington during the war.

"My father was a fireman and was helping in Coventry.

"He had fought in the trenches in France during the First World War, and his brother was killed in action.

“Many of my friend’s homes in Coventry were destroyed and some moved to Leamington with my family.

"At my junior school, there were shelters in the playground.

"It was frightening when the sirens went off.

"At home, we had to hide in the cellar under the house.

"We had to carry gas masks because of the fear of a gas attack.

"One day when my sister was in town she was suddenly asked to lie down on the ground for half an hour because there was a plane shooting bullets.”

The Their Finest Hour website is now live with all 87 memories and can be visited here https://theirfinesthour.english.ox.ac.uk/home

LHG’s collection day for the project, at the Ahmadiyya Community Centre in Leamington, was one of the most successful nationally.

The Remembrance service at The War Memorial in Leamington on Sunday starts at 1pm.

We remember:

Hilda Wormell (Injured 19th October 1940 as a result of a bomb which fell in All Saints

Churchyard – died 7th December 1940)

Edward Antrobus and George Antrobus (15 York Road , 14th November 1940)

Frederick Bray (5/7 Dormer Place, 14th November 1940)

Annie Freeman (117 Kinross Road 14th November 1940)

Stafford Hammond (5/7 Dormer Place, 14th November 1940)

Thomas Landles (Serjeant Army Pioneer Corps – Liptons, The Parade, (now Howden

Insurance) 14th November 1940)

Charles William Welch (Serjeant Army Pioneer Corps –Liptons The Parade, (now A Plan

Insurance) 14th November 1940

Victims of 2 raids on the Lockheed factory in June and July 1942:

Walter Williams (Injured 13th June 1942 – died 14th June 1942)

Robert Baskott (16th July 1942)

Reginald Kitchener (16th July 1942)

Frederick Pike (16th July 1942)

Donald Smith ( 16th July 1942)