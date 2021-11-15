Remembrance Sunday photos: Meet Kenilworth girl Sophie who is one of the UK's youngest Poppy Appeal volunteers

A young Kenilworth fundraiser was given the honour of laying a wreath in remembrance of the courage and sacrifice of those who have served their country at the town's war memorial on Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

Aged just four, Sophie Cartwright must be one of the Poppy Appeal's youngest volunteers.

Sophie has been helping The Royal British Legion to raise money in the run up to Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday over the past few weeks by manning the stalls at Waitrose and Talisman Square with her mum Laura.

Sophie Cartwright, aged four, lays a wreath on behalf of her fellow Poppy Appeal volunteers as her grandfather and former serviceman Mark watches on at the war memorial in Kenilworth on Remembrance Sunday.

And as an acknowledgment for her hard work, Sophie was asked to lay the wreath on behalf of her fellow volunteers as her grandfather Mark, a former soldier of many years, watched on proudly.

Laura said: "We hope people seeing Sophie laying the wreath will raise awareness for the need for younger volunteers for the British Legion and we were very honoured she was asked."

Attached to this article are some other photos from the Remembrance Service, supplied by Kenilworth Town Council.

