Remembrance weekend 2023: Details for services in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth
Details of the upcoming Remembrance services in Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick have been announced.
Information has been released by the town and district councils and CJ’s Warwickshire about the services and road closures on Remembrance Sunday (November 12)
Here’s what’s happening:
Leamington
Leamington Spa Town Council has been working with the Royal British Legion, Warwick District Council and other partners to prepare for this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service, which will take place at the War Memorial near the bottom of the Parade at 10.50am.
A parade of local organisations will head to the war memorial ahead of the service.
The order of service is available at: https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Remembrance.aspx.
Hard copies will be available at the Town Hall reception in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday and will be available at the service.
Here’s a list of roads that will be closed on Sunday from 6am to 12pm (midday)
- Parade
- Newbold Terrace
- Dormer Place
- Regent Street
- Portland Street
- Augusta Place
- Euston Place
- Windsor Street
- John Street
Whitnash
The Whitnash Remembrance Service will be held on Sunday at 10am at St Margaret's Church, Whitnash Road. This will be followed by a wreath laying at 11am at the Memorial outside St Margaret's Church.
Warwick
On the Saturday (November 11), there will be a short service at the War Memorial in Church Street from 10.45am to 11.15am. Church Street will be closed from 8am to 12pm (midday) on November 11.
On Sunday, the Parade will start at the Court House at 9.50am and will stop at the War Memorial before heading to St Mary’s Church for the service.
At 10.50am, the procession will leave the church and gather at the memorial for the wreath laying and two minutes silence at 11am.
After the service the parade will restart and depart from Church Street and move around the town centre.
Here’s a list of roads which will be closed on Sunday:
- Northgate Street – 6am to 1.30pm – this will close the one-way system off, closing; Church Street, Old Square and New Street
- Jury Street (junction with Castle Street/The Butts) – 10.30am until the parade has passed.
- High Street (junction with West Street/Bowling Green Street) – 10.30am until the parade has passed.
- Swan Street (junction with Brook Street & New Street) – 10.30am until the parade has passed.
- Brook Street (junction with Swan Street) – 10.30am until the parade has passed.
Kenilworth
The Remembrance service will take place at the War Memorial in Abbey Fields from 10.45am until 12pm on Sunday November 12.
The service will be led by representatives from the Churches in Kenilworth, the Royal British Legion and Kenilworth Town Council.
The Parade will begin from Park Road at 10.15am and make its way to the memorial at Abbey Fields.
A order of service is available at: https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/events/remembrance-service/
Here’s a list roads which will be closed on Sunday from 8am until 12pm (midday):
- Abbey Hill
- Forest Road
- Abbey End
- Southbank Road
The following rolling road closures will be in place (in conjunction with the parade starting):
- Park Road
- Albion Street
- Upper Rosemary Hill
- Station Road