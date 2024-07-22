Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail bosses have reminded travellers of disruption to services from Leamington through Banbury to Bicester for five days from Saturday.

Customers travelling with Chiltern Railways are being urged to check their journeys as the line will be closed between Bicester North and Leamington Spa via Banbury from Saturday, July 27 until Wednesday, July 31 inclusive due to engineering works.

As a result of bridge works between Bicester North and Kings Sutton and tunnel works between Banbury and Leamington Spa, customers should allow extra time when travelling across the five days. The works will ensure more reliable journeys for customers in the future.

Rail replacement buses will operate as follows: Bicester Village - Banbury - Leamington Spa ; Bicester Village - Banbury - Stratford Upon Avon and Bicester Village - Kings Sutton – Banbury.

Rail replacement buses will run from Bicester Village for journeys to and from Marylebone. Buses from Leamington Spa will connect with trains for journeys to and from Birmingham Moor Street.

There will be no through trains between London Marylebone and Birmingham and no services will operate from Bicester North station. Customers will need to use rail replacement buses to complete their journey if travelling through the affected area.

Most journey times will be considerably longer than usual, and customers should check their journey before setting off. Journey planners have been updated.

In addition, an enhanced timetable will be in operation during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, July 27 as Bruce Springsteen is in concert at Wembley Stadium. There will be additional Wembley Stadium stops and some additional trains. Services will also be busier than usual due to additional passengers travelling because of separate engineering works between Oxford and Didcot.

Meanwhile, no Chiltern Railways trains will operate between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham) after 4pm on Saturday, July 27. Rail replacement bus services will operate, connecting with trains to and from London Marylebone at Beaconsfield.

Across the five days customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, book tickets in advance via the website or Chiltern app and check their journey before travelling.