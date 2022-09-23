Register
Renovation of climbing frame at popular Leamington play area has been completed

Warwick District Council is hopeful that the rest of the Mill Gardens play area will be ‘given new life’ next year.

By Oliver Williams
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:54 pm
Alive Oak has renovated the ship climbing frame at Mill Gardens Play Area in Leamington. Picture supplied.
Renovation of one of the main climbing frames at a popular Leamington play area has now been completed.

And Warwick District Council is hopeful the rest of the Mill Gardens Play Area will be ‘given new life’ next year.

The work to renovate the ship was carried out by Alive Oak based in Hatton.

The district council has said: “We think they've done a cracking job.”

