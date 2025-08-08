Repair work starts at Southam church thanks to grants but fundraising campaign is ongoing

Repair work to the roof of St James Church in Southam is underway while a campaign to raise funds for further repairs to the building is ongoing. Pictures supplied.

The future of St James Church in Southam is one step further to being secured as essential repairs to the tiled roofs begin.

Thanks to the support of many volunteers from the Southam community and those who have organised and hosted many different events, sufficient funds have been raised to enable this work to take place.

Financial help has also been given in the form of two grants.

The National Churches Trust has awarded £5,000 to the church and this has been match-funded by Coventry Diocese taking the total to £10,000.

The Grade 1 listed building now needs extensive repair and restoration and a fundraising appeal and campaign is ongoing with the aim of raising £50,000.

The roofs leak, there are holes in the beautiful stained glass, medieval wall paintings are suffering due to damp, the spire is crumbling and the much-loved Victorian turret clock no longer works

The church has been at the heart of the community for almost 700 years, witnessing the arrival of Charles I in 1641 on his way to the battle of Edgehill - when the Church doors were locked and the bellringers were heavily fined for not ringing the bells and fined again for not ringing the bells when he and his troops departed.

It is not only used for services but for many other events including civic events such as Mayor Making and the town’s Remembrance Service, Warwickshire Open Studios, Southam Art Trail, family activities, concerts an inclusive playgroup and meeting place for community groups.

St James Church in Southam. Picture supplied.

The churchyard is part of a national biodiversity project and volunteers including many local families have been re-seeding areas with wildflowers to attract butterflies and creating bug hotels and log piles to encourage a wide range of insects and other wildlife.

Following extensive investigative work over the past year, including by a team of steeplejacks who carried out a detailed assessment of the spire and tower whilst clearing loose stonework - it has become evident that the work on the roofs and stonework will need to continue over the next few years.

The steeplejacks’ activities were “the source of many holding-your-breath moments”.

With more than 2,000 people attending events over the past year alone, the church is hoping to add crucial facilities such as more eco-friendly heating, a kitchen, and disabled access and toilets.

These will support wider community use of the church while protecting its historic fabric.

Councillor Lee Ellard, Mayor of Southam, said: “As Mayor of Southam I am aware of how important St James Church is to the community, not only for prayer and reflection but also as a well-used community hub.

"Please look out for their wonderful events which are widely advertised throughout the town and on social media.

“You will receive a warm welcome and there is always plenty of tea and cake on offer.”

If you would like to be become involved in helping to restore the historic church or to be kept up-to-date with news of its events then

contact [email protected] or call 01926 812413.

A video to promote the church restoration fund appeal has been posted on Youtube.

It can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B77UIRKf7qk

To make a donation to the Church restoration fund visit https://bit.ly/3UKHvBi