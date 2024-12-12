Repair works on historic south Warwickshire river bridge are nearing completion - road scheduled to reopen tomorrow (Friday)

Repair works on the historic Bidford-on-Avon river bridge are nearing completion with the road scheduled to reopen to traffic on Friday December 13.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bridge, a significant local landmark and ancient monument, was damaged in an accident in August.

“I’m delighted that the repair works on Bidford-on-Avon River Bridge are almost finished,” said Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a complex and challenging project, requiring specialist skills and careful planning. We’re grateful to everyone involved for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the bridge is restored to its former glory.”

Repair works on the historic Bidford-on-Avon river bridge are nearing completion with the road scheduled to reopen to traffic on Friday December 13. (Photo: Warwickshire County Council).

The traffic management at Binton Bridge will also be removed on the same day as the road reopens.

“This is great news for local businesses and residents ahead of the Christmas period,” added Cllr Matecki. “We know that the road closure has caused some disruption, so we’re pleased to be able to lift these restrictions and allow traffic to flow freely once again.”

The council would like to thank residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential repair works.

More information about the Bidford-on-Avon river bridge can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/b4085-bidford-avon-river-bridge