Report: 'South Warwickshire Local Plan misjudges area's housing requirement and future land supply'

The Warwickshire branch of The Countryside Charity CPRE commissioned the report by experienced planning consultant Gerald Kells and the findings have been shared with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day and the authority’s head of planning Phil Clarke.

A plan which will shape the future of housing and economic development in South Warwickshire up to 2050 ‘misjudges the area's housing requirement and future land supply'.

A council spokeswoman said: “Warwick District Council will be reviewing these comments, alongside all other representations put forward during the consultation process as the Local Plan is taken forward.”

CPRE Warwickshire has said: “Our overall contention is that housing requirement and future land supply for South Warwickshire have not been accurately judged.

This matters because the erroneous estimate by Coventry of 32 per cent population growth has led to blighting of countryside areas in S Warwickshire to meet a need that never materialized.

"The next nearest growth estimate across the whole of the West Midlands was 17 per cent.

“But Coventry’s figures were never questioned.

Coventry estimated that 85 of overseas students would remain post-study.