Report: 'South Warwickshire Local Plan misjudges area's housing requirement and future land supply'

A plan which will shape the future of housing and economic development in South Warwickshire up to 2050 ‘misjudges the area's housing requirement and future land supply'.
This is the conclusion of a report by an experienced planning consultant which was commissioned by the WArwickshire branch of The Countryside Charity CPRE.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The report has now been shared with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day and the authority’s head of planning Phil Clarke.
A council spokeswoman said: “Warwick District Council will be reviewing these comments, alongside all other representations put forward during the consultation process as the Local Plan is taken forward.”
CPRE Warwickshire has said: “Our overall contention is that housing requirement and future land supply for South Warwickshire have not been accurately judged.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This matters because the erroneous estimate by Coventry of 32 per cent population growth has led to blighting of countryside areas in S Warwickshire to meet a need that never materialized.
"The next nearest growth estimate across the whole of the West Midlands was 17 per cent.
“But Coventry’s figures were never questioned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coventry estimated that 85 of overseas students would remain post-study.
The average figure is 15%. The 2021 ONS Census numbers show that 17-18,500 fewer households live in Coventry than the City estimated. (But the houses have still been built…)