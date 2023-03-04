“Our house shook. What was that?”

Reports of a ‘sonic boom’ have reportedly been heard across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Oxfordshire today (Saturday, March 4).

At around midday many residents took to social media to say they heard a ‘sonic boom’, with some reporting that their houses shook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early reports suggest the noise was caused by RAF Typhoons travelling at supersonic speeds south from RAF Coningsby.

It is not yet known what caused the 'sonic boom' over Northamptonshire.

People in Banbury and Market Harborough said the noise was frightening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Weedon Bec community said on Facebook: “I’m in Daventry. Our house shook. What was that?”

Another wrote: “It rattled the whole house, I thought the windows were going to go in. We’re still trying to peel the cat off the ceiling.”

Another commented: “I had to pull over as I thought I had blown a tyre, as the car shook.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northants Police and Leics Police both said that they have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the counties.