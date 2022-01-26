Family and friends help a local woman mark her 100th birthday during a celebration at Kineton Manor.

Kineton Manor’s staff hosted a birthday celebration for Margaret Backhouse, which was attended by some of her close family, including her son, Ian, and daughter, Valerie. (Submitted photo)

Kineton Manor’s staff hosted a birthday celebration for Margaret Backhouse, which was attended by staff and some of her close family, including her son, Ian, and daughter, Valerie. Margaret has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She enjoyed receiving a car from the Queen.

All of Margaret’s family and staff are proud of her long life and resilience in the face of adversity, especially in the latter years. Margaret was also a marvellous cook and skilled in knitting and crocheting. With some assistance, she still attempts to knit in the nursing home.

A spokesperson from Kineton Manor said: “What a privilege it is, to care for such a marvellous woman, and to be supported by such a loving family."

Family and friends helped Margaret Backhouse mark her 100th birthday during a celebration at Kineton Manor. (Submitted photo)

Margaret Backhouse, who was born in 1922, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday January 22. Margaret was born in Leeds and married George Backhouse on March 1, 1947. Sadly, George died in 2014.

Margaret attended the College of Commerce in Leeds, and her first job was in a brewery office. She then went into the Civil Service and during the war years she worked in London.

Margaret later opened a nursery in 1959. She particularly liked to play the piano, and led the singing with the children. Margaret retired in 1985, and she and George moved to Kenilworth in 2009. She lived in Kenilworth until she had a stroke at the start of the pandemic, moving to Kineton Manor in 2020.