Residents and business in and around Leamington and Warwick facing water supply problems

Residents and business in and around Leamington and Warwick are facing water supply problems this morning (Wednesday January 15).

The issues were reported around 7am and Severn Trent have since said the problems are being caused by a burst pipe.

According to Severn Trent, the postcodes impacted by the issues include: CV31 , CV32, CV33 and CV34.

Some residents and businesses in the area have had their water supply restored – with some having lower water pressure than usual – but others are still without water.

Residents on social media have also said that Campion School in Leamington has been closed due to the ongoing issues.

In a message sent out by Severn Trent to residents around 9.30am said they were working to repair the pipe.

The message said: “We are currently experiencing a burst water pipe and are working diligently to locate and repair it.

"In the meantime, we are moving water around the area to ensure that you remain on supply.

"We apologise for any interruptions you may experience during this time and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

For more information go to: https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/water-supply-interruptions-in-warwickshire9/