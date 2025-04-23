Residents evacuated and emergency crews at scene of house fire in Nuneaton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency crews are dealing with a house fire in Nuneaton town centre this afternoon (Wednesday, April 23).

Fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of the blaze in Alexandra Street.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky in the town centre.

Eye witness Jasmine Green said: “The first I saw was lots of smoke in the sky. It looked like something out of a film.

Scenes from today's fire.

"There were lots of people gathering to watch the fire. The house looked quite badly damaged.

"I just hope nobody was hurt.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue said: “We currently have five fire engines from Nuneaton Fire Station, Atherstone Fire Station, Foleshill Fire Station. Coventry Fire Station and our turntable ladder from Leamington Fire Station attending a fire involving three terraced houses on Alexandra Street in Nuneaton.

"We were first called at 11.55am this morning (Wednesday April 23), with the first appliances arriving in under three and a half minutes. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using hose reel jets are working to extinguish the fire. Our turntable ladder is in use to gain access to roof spaces and fight the fire from above.”

Smoke fills the sky.

A spokesman for Nuneaton and Bedworth Police, said: “Alexandra Street is currently blocked off and houses have been evacuated as we assist our colleagues at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as they respond to a house fire.

“Thanks all for your patience.”