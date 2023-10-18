Residents fear catastrophe if biodigester is built over the Kineton nuclear ammunitions store, after Oxford blast

Campaigners against a huge bio-digester in south Warwickshire fear a possible catastrophe if the plant, planned above the Kineton nuclear weapons store, were hit by lightning.

In addition to a huge list of environmental objections, residents of Kineton, Tysoe, Radway and Oxhill believe an explosion such as the one near Oxford this month, could have devastating consequences.

Neither Acorn Bioenergy, nor the MOD – which is responsible for the underground weapons stores – has responded to the Banbury Guardian’s requests for information.

On October 2 lightning hit a bio-energy gas production tank near Oxford; the explosion is believed to have caused two other tanks to ignite.

A picture of the site of the proposed biodigester with the built area highlighted

Now those fighting a planning application to place a similar plant on fields between Tysoe and Kineton fear something similar could happen but with even worse consequences because of the proximity of the ammunition store.

One resident said: “We've lived close to that for years, knowing that if there's an accident there, the explosion will be massive.”

Campaigner Paul Roebuck of Oxhill, who runs the Stop Acorn Bioenergy Facebook page, said: “I’m hoping planners will insist on providing residents with reinforced glass for their windows.

“It creates no value within the community; the gas is piped out of the area. It will encourage farmers to grow crops solely for use in the digester instead of for food and line the pockets of a Spanish private equity company.

An image of the explosion after lightning struck a bio-digester near Oxford earlier this month

“As for its green credentials they are laughable, the upturn in traffic bringing in crops in and taking fuel away will make a green deficit.

“Last but not least the site is in prime green belt, clearly visible from Edgehill (a protected area of outstanding natural beauty), within explosive range of Kineton MOD munitions stores and almost on the graves of the 10,000 soldiers who lost their lives in the battle of Edgehill in 1642.”

Mr Roebuck said: “We don’t oppose the plant. We oppose the location. It should be on an industrial venue, closer to the gas line it’s planning to feed in Banbury.”

A spokesman for Stratford District Council said: “The application is currently under consideration and we are assessing it with the support of statutory consultees, including the MoD Safeguarding Department and our own Environmental Health team. All relevant correspondence for this application is viewable on our website.”

An Acorn Bio-energy photo of a bio-digester works similar to one that would be build in Tysoe, Evenley, Northampton and Witney

The application can be seen here 22/02935/FUL.

In opposition Tysoe Parish Council said: “The proposed site is in open, undeveloped and tranquil countryside where it would be an appalling blight on one of the finest views in Warwickshire.

"The traffic it would generate, all heavy… diesel-burning vehicles, would cause expensive damage to the fragile roads… and would cause significant pollution, great harm and disturbance to the 4,000+ residents.

“The application has given rise to alarm and concern in the neighbouring villages evidenced by some 1,400 objections being submitted... and from 14 Parish Councils.

A graphic image showing the height of the proposed bio-digesters - the equivalent to four double decker buses on top of each other

“There is no evidence submitted that indicates the applicant has given any serious consideration to any other sites in the vicinity. This reinforces the view that the application is entirely opportunistic.