Residents in Chesterton raise concerns about proposed closure of road into village

Residents in Chesterton have raised concerns about the proposed closure to vehicles of one of only two roads going into and out of the village.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to prohibit motor vehicles from using the Old Gated Road from a point 570 metres north of its junction with B4100 Chesterton Hill and Banbury Hill.

Only pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders would be able to use that part of the road under the proposed conditions.

The narrow road currently has a two-way traffic flow and a 60mph speed limit with no lighting.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to prohibit motor vehicles from using the Old Gated Road from a point 570 metres north of its junction with B4100 Chesterton Hill and Banbury Hill. Credit: Google Maps.

A new development, with up to 1,000 new houses, adjacent to the the entrance to the Old Gated road is also causing the authority concerned that the road will have a large increase in traffic.

It is for these reasons that the council does not deem it to be safe or suitable to be used by motor vehicles.

But several villagers say that closing the road to vehicles will be detrimental to both themselves and people living in the surrounding area.

Livestock farmer Richard Smith of JK Smith and Sons said: “We need the road for our business.

"Our closest veterinary access is in Banbury and closing this road would add another three-and-a-half miles to the journey, which doesn’t sound like much but when the JLR and Aston Martin employees are on the roads at the same time it can add at least 15 minutes easily.

“Also, some of the suppliers we use are at Gaydon and this would add more time to their journeys and congestion on the main roads.

"If the other road into and out of the village [Windmill Hall Lane] gets blocked then we are completely stuck.

"It seems narrow minded to close the Old Gated Road.”

Another villager, who asked not to be named, added: "The closure of The Old Gated Road will leave only one way in and out of the village.

“During severe weather conditions The Old Gated Road is the most direct route out of the village onto a main road that has been gritted.

"It also provides another access route to the village and surrounding villages for the Emergency Services.”

For more information about the proposal visit https://shorturl.at/kvzYy

The deadline for objections, which can be emailed to [email protected], is tomorrow (Friday January 10).