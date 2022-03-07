Residents invited to find out more about upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Warwick market

Warwick market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Residents in the Warwick district are being invited to find out more about the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at some community drop-in sessions.

In the build-up to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 is hosting monthly drop-in sessions, which are supported by Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

The first drop-in will take place at Warwick Market in Warwick town centre this Saturday (March 12) from 9am to 2pm.

This is an opportunity for resident to call in at the stand and find out about what is happening in the district, and across the West Midlands in the run-up to and during the Games themselves (July 28 to August 8) and how you can get involved.

Birmingham 2022 organisers will be sharing information about ‘Games-time’ roles, tickets, and the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

In addition, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council will be on hand to assist if there are any questions relating to more local preparations and activities that are taking place.