Residents launch petition to 'keep Lapworth a village' in response to South Warwickshire housing plans

The South Warwickshire Local Plan Emerging Spatial Growth Strategy Options map

Residents in Lapworth near Warwick have launched a petition to ‘keep their village a village’ in response to proposals to build 7,000 new homes on land in the parish.

Under the South Warwickshire Local Plan, which is being formed by Warwick District Council (WDC) and Stratford-on-Avon District Council, land at Lapworth has been identified as the potential site for a new settlement.

The proposed new settlement, collectively known as 'C1' has been identified to the South of Kingswood and across towards Rowington Green. This area has capacity for 4,960 dwellings, an increase in population of 11,900.

And possible infill development sites have been identified , 18 of which are located in Lapworth Parish. The total capacity of all 18 sites is 2,278 dwellings, an increase in population of more than 3,100. That is over one-and-a-half times the current population of Lapworth Parish as a whole,

A public consultation has been launched which the council’s have said: “will give people the opportunity to look in detail at emerging potential locations for strategic growth and new settlements that can meet the area’s needs”.

And, in response, a website called savelapworth.com has been set up on which a petition can be signed.

The description of the petition states: “The Public Consultation on the South Warwickshire Local Plan (SWLP) Preferred Options is now running.

“The impact to Lapworth Parish could be enormous: 7,000+ new dwellings.

“This means loss of the green spaces to large infill developments around our homes and loss of vast swathes of countryside to the building of a new settlement.”

The consultation will run until to March 7.

For more information visit www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp