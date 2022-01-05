Residents raise concerns about relocation of car park as part of Warwick Castle's hotel plans

Residents have raised concerns about the relocation of the overflow car park at Warwick Castle which is part of its hotel plans.

In December, Warwick Castle announced its plans for a hotel had resurfaced - with it previously being mentioned in its masterplan for the site in 2019.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If agreed, the hotel, which would have around 60 rooms, would be built on part of the existing main car park next to the existing lodges of the Knight's Village.

The proposed new car park site (highlighted in red). Photo by Warwick Castle

Part of the plans also includes the relocation of the castle's overflow car park, which is used when the Stratford Road and Stables car parks are full.

According to the planning documents, the site has been used as a car park for around 20 years.

Now Merlin Entertainments, which runs Warwick Castle, have submitted a planning application to Warwick District Council to move the current Leafields parking further west to the next field away from the River Avon.

The new car park would then be located near a wooded area known as Foxes Study and according to the plans, the former car park site would then be returned to 'open parkland'.

This relocation has sparked concerns for residents living around the area - with some objecting to the plans online.

Speaking to The Courier, some of the residents said: "The car park plan has not been widely publicised, local residents only have until January 10 to object and there are numerous reasons to object to both plans.

"This started as an overflow car park used for a few peak days per year to an almost permanent fixture, particularly since the Linen Street car park was closed.

"Local residents are not happy about the move, they are not even particularly happy that it is a permanent feature.

"In the winter the car park is illuminated with spotlights with noisy generators and in the summer a lot of dust and traffic noise is generated, the last thing they want is for this to be increased in size and moved nearer to their properties.

"Surely it would be beneficial to the area to open an income generating car park in town rather than using a local green space.

"The whole development is essentially environmentally unfriendly, destroying farmland currently being used for grazing.

"Most importantly, it will also create a private car park immediately next to a woodland, containing large, established trees planted by Capability Brown, which hosts badgers, foxes, owls, grass snakes, woodpeckers, bats and numerous other increasingly threatened animals and birds which will be disturbed by the noise and pollution.

"This is not castle land and should be retained as green space, preferably with footpaths for local residents."

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle said: "The consultation for the overflow car park is still in progress. However, we’d like to answer the specific points raised.

"We have used the existing overflow car park for over 20 years, with little to no complaints in this time.

"The new application proposes to move the existing car park to the field adjacent, and therefore further protecting the classic views from the park due to planting (c1200) trees and new scrub and hedgerow areas.

"The planting of new greenery will also help to protect wildlife and their habitats.

"The proposed car park will operate in the same way as the existing car park, which has the benefit of drawing traffic into the Castle before it reaches the town centre where car parking is at a premium and roads can be busy.

"The castle has discussed town centre car parking with Warwick District Council on numerous occasions and there are no credible options to accommodate the car parking we need within the town centre".